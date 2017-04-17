Variety Wants You to Answer This Question About Chelsea Clinton – Can You?

Variety magazine’s Co-Editor-in-Chief Claudia Eller, in a tweet promoting a special issue, asked the public to answer this question about Chelsea Clinton, “How cool does Chelsea Clinton look on our Power of Women, NY, cover?

Chelsea is one of six women who won Variety’s and Lifetime’s “Lifetime Impact” award for being powerful – a woman of power – for doing nothing. The six will each get their own Variety cover.

Chelsea is getting awards along with women who actually did accomplish things.

The Clintons and the media are force feeding Americans with Clinton pablum. She’s our new senator as she eventually rides the wave of propaganda to the state senate and then the White House. They’ll give her a resumé since she doesn’t have much of one.

Past honorees have fought child sex trafficking and helped the homeless and marginalized. Chelsea chairs the money laundering Clinton Foundation which keeps the Clintons rich and powerful. It also funds charity in a small way but it’s mostly the Clinton nest egg.

She authors, reportedly ghost-written, childrens’ books that no one will buy like, She Persisted. She is a member of various boards – no-show jobs.

Her sarcastic and left-wing tweets are another achievement along.

So what do you think? How cool is she?

Read her great interview with @RaminSetoodeh in tomorrow’s issue! pic.twitter.com/M4cj9gXdEk — Claudia Eller (@Variety_Claudia) April 17, 2017