Vegas Police Finally Tell the Truth About an Officer Shooting into Paddock’s Room

After lying to us for a month, Fox News reports that Las Vegas police now admit an officer fired his gun accidentally into Stephen Paddock’s suite the night he slaughtered 58 people and wounded nearly 500 others..

Since the October 1 incident, police have repeatedly denied that a gun went off. This despite reports that one did. They claim no shots were fired into the room where Paddock was found dead.

“It happened and we’re investigating it, just like we do with any officer-involved use of force,” Lombardo told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “Nobody was struck.”

Apparently it takes a month to find this out.

Meanwhile, the witness, Jesus Campos is still hiding out in the Mandalay.