Venezuela’s Collapsing, Trump Intervenes, People Take to the Streets,

S.Noble
According to ABC News.GO, during the 61st anniversary of their uprising against a dictator, U.S. President Donald Trump declared Nicolas Maduro’s presidency “illegitimate,” and recognized the opposition leader as the President.

He encouraged other Western Hemisphere countries to recognize opposition leader Juan Guaido as interim president. Countries are joining with Trump, one by one.

As this is going on, La Guaido has assumed the presidency and the people are in the streets.

The President says all options are on the table. That’s alarming! No wars, please!

The announcement comes as hundreds of thousands of people all over the country are taking to the streets to protest Maduro’s presidency. He assumed his second term following crooked elections. Venezuelans and the international community have called the elections illegitimate.

LaGuaido has assumed the presidency on the basis of the Constitution.

MADURO BREAKS OFF RELATIONS

President Nicolás Maduro isn’t leaving quietly and has broken off relations with the U.S. He ordered all U.S. diplomats out of the country within 72 hours.

“Before the people and nations of the world, and as constitutional president … I’ve decided to break diplomatic and political relations with the imperialist U.S. government,” Maduro said while speaking with supporters Wednesday, according to The Associated Press.

However, interim President LaGuaido has asked the US to remain.

Senator Rubio said Maduro no longer has the authority and the U.S. should not comply.

VENEZUELANS TAKE TO THE STREETS

This is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s dream economy, but she’s too dense to make the connection. Inflation is over 1 million percent.

The children are starving.

