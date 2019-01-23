Venezuela’s Collapsing, Trump Intervenes, People Take to the Streets,

According to ABC News.GO, during the 61st anniversary of their uprising against a dictator, U.S. President Donald Trump declared Nicolas Maduro’s presidency “illegitimate,” and recognized the opposition leader as the President.

He encouraged other Western Hemisphere countries to recognize opposition leader Juan Guaido as interim president. Countries are joining with Trump, one by one.

As this is going on, La Guaido has assumed the presidency and the people are in the streets.

#Kosovo becomes 12th country in the world recogniIng Juan Guaido as #Venezuela’s legitimate president, as Deputy PM/FM @pacollibehgjet announces #Kosovo’s recognition of democratic changes and calls for establishment of diplomatic relations. https://t.co/vWjWwUyRek — Petrit Selimi (@Petrit) January 23, 2019

The President says all options are on the table. That’s alarming! No wars, please!

The citizens of Venezuela have suffered for too long at the hands of the illegitimate Maduro regime. Today, I have officially recognized the President of the Venezuelan National Assembly, Juan Guaido, as the Interim President of Venezuela. https://t.co/WItWPiG9jK — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 23, 2019

The announcement comes as hundreds of thousands of people all over the country are taking to the streets to protest Maduro’s presidency. He assumed his second term following crooked elections. Venezuelans and the international community have called the elections illegitimate.

LaGuaido has assumed the presidency on the basis of the Constitution.

MADURO BREAKS OFF RELATIONS

President Nicolás Maduro isn’t leaving quietly and has broken off relations with the U.S. He ordered all U.S. diplomats out of the country within 72 hours.

“Before the people and nations of the world, and as constitutional president … I’ve decided to break diplomatic and political relations with the imperialist U.S. government,” Maduro said while speaking with supporters Wednesday, according to The Associated Press.

However, interim President LaGuaido has asked the US to remain.

Senator Rubio said Maduro no longer has the authority and the U.S. should not comply.

Maduro has no legal authority to end relations with the U.S. or expel our diplomats. Legal authority rests with President @jguaido who has asked the U.S. & other nations to stay in #Venezuela. The U.S. should not comply with this illegitimate demand. https://t.co/FGuameaeVS — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) January 23, 2019

VENEZUELANS TAKE TO THE STREETS

This is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s dream economy, but she’s too dense to make the connection. Inflation is over 1 million percent.

Hundreds of thousands taking to the streets in Venezuela to protest the oppressive, violent, economy killing socialism that people like @AOC so desperately want’s to impose on America. This is a dangerous lesson from our neighbors in South America: Socialism destroys & kills pic.twitter.com/zVGyrDrvMX — Benny (@bennyjohnson) January 23, 2019

23 de enero del 2019… pic.twitter.com/MQuU2uGYWS — John Müller (@cultrun) January 23, 2019

The children are starving.

Yes, Socialism starves children. Just ask the New York Times:https://t.co/KkiQSZX6ED — Benny (@bennyjohnson) January 23, 2019

WATCH: Venezuela’s opposition fills streets nationwide today in protests against President Maduro. Maduro says his government is breaking relations with the US after President Trump backed the country’s opposition leader, Juan Guaidó. https://t.co/Gqd8anrXmV pic.twitter.com/e4V5IV5QZn — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 23, 2019

Violent clashes between protester and police forces in Maiquetia, Vargas state, #venezuela. Several deaths have been already recorded in multiple areas of the country. We should expect more incidents#23ene #GritemosConBrio #breakingpic.twitter.com/LhM05bzcfN — Amir Richani (@amir_richani) January 23, 2019

At least two protesters killed and five injured in anti-government demonstrations in

Venezuela as President Maduro accuses the US of orchestrating a coup against his legitimate government pic.twitter.com/woHpnxC7sC — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) January 23, 2019