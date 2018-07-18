Vengeful Comey’s Finally Out of the Closet, Tells GOP to Vote Democrat

If you think registration for a political party is definitive in sorting the right from the left, think again. James Comey was a registered Republican but there is nothing Republican about him. His wife is also rabidly Democrat and marches with the far-left Women’s March. The former FBI director switched to unaffiliated and uses his past party registration to give himself street creds when he bashes Republicans or the President. He has taken it a step further and is now telling Republicans to vote for Democrats.

If the Democrats take back Congress, investigations of him will stop immediately.

COMEY BECOMES TRANSPARENT

At least he is out in the open finally. He tweeted on Tuesday:

“This Republican Congress has proven incapable of fulfilling the Founders’ design that ‘Ambition must … counteract ambition.’ All who believe in this country’s values must vote for Democrats this fall. Policy differences don’t matter right now. History has its eyes on us,” Comey tweeted on Tuesday.

He also pushed the Russia conspiracy theory in a tweet:

“Having sold out our nation on an international stage, Mr. Trump will now explain it all to Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson? I’m guessing RT and Sputnick were unavailable. He owes it to our nation to sit down with a serious journalist.”

He added: “This was the day an American president stood on foreign soil next to a murderous lying thug and refused to back his own country. Patriots need to stand up and reject the behavior of this president.”

Jim Comey is the man who single-handedly ruined the FBI’s reputation with his politicization of the agency. He is also a proven liar. Comey has a lot to lose if he’s ever called to account by the DoJ.

A DoJ Inspector General report found he was “insubordinate” and defied authority while he was director of the FBI, The Daily Caller reported in June 2018.

Comey is also under investigation for how he handled classified reports about his meetings with Trump.

President Trump never said what the media and his haters claim he said. That being said he handled the press conference foolishly but he has walked it back.

Not everyone is going along with the hate-Trump above all else marching orders. Democrat donor Mark Lasry told CNBC that Democrats taking back Congress will put the economy in havoc, NTK News reported.

Marc Lasry, who has fundraised for and advised the former secretary of state, told a panel on the business network that Democrats’ obsession with investigating President Trump “could lead to a shakeup in the stock market.”

He is saying that because he cares about the United States. Comey operates out of hate.