Vernon Oliver Told Fans to Stay Home So They Did

Stadiums were empty again this week and attendance on Thursday was more bad news, but Giants defensive end Vernon Oliver has a solution for dealing with the fans’ disgust over players kneeling. He says, “Don’t come to the game.”

The fact that they are showing their utter disrespect for our country has evaded this guy.

“You hear ‘coward’ and ‘stand up’ and ‘disgrace,’ ” Vernon told the New York Post. “It’s fine. As long as nobody comes on the field and touches me. You stay where you at, you’re going to be all right. They have a right. Oh yeah, I hear it all the time. If they don’t like it, don’t come to the game.”

“At the end of the day, you want to fight for something that’s right,’’ Vernon said before mentioning the league’s pledge to donate $90 million to hard-left causes by 2023.

“At least some type change that can help elevate something, you just see something that’s being pushed. I feel like it’s a small step, but it is progress.”

Many of us would say it’s progress towards socialism.

“I’m fine where I’m at right now. Ain’t nothing wrong with feeling bad for what you believe in. What’s right is right and what’s wrong is wrong. I stand behind my beliefs.’’

He’s one misguided putz.

All the stadiums had a lot of empty seats, but check out the Giants below. Vernon’s tactics are hardly productive.

The President has the guts the League doesn’t.

Can you believe that the disrespect for our Country, our Flag, our Anthem continues without penalty to the players. The Commissioner has lost control of the hemorrhaging league. Players are the boss! https://t.co/udXP5MR8BC — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2017