The Very Stable Genius of President Trump

“Wolff has taken some of the most gossiped-about aspects of the Trump White House and put them forward as fact – often plainly stated fact without even anonymous sources cited.” ~ Washington Post reporter Aaron Blake

Gossip columnist and author Michael Wolff wrote a book of fake news that Holt was apparently proud to publish and put on shelves Friday. But not everyone is impressed. The journalists and writers willing to quickly go on the record disputing Wolff’s credentials and the book are many and the numbers are growing.

That isn’t stopping sales of the book, however, which seems to suggest people will gladly accept what they want to hear no matter how disreputable the source and the product.

Steve Bannon appears to be the gossip behind most of the gossip in the book and he is now backing off. He regrets not responding sooner and praised Donald Trump Jr. as “a patriot and a good man”.

One of worst quotes in the book claims Bannon said Donald Jr. as both “treasonous” and “unpatriotic” for taking the Trump Tower meeting with a couple Russians. Bannon now says he was referring to Paul Manafort, not Donald Jr.

Bannon now regrets his cooperation and/or comments with/to Wolff. It’s still unclear what he actually said. His new statement can be read on the link.

The book is self-destructing as its most offensive claims are debunked and as people realize it is completely anonymously sourced. Even the ones not debunked are too absurd to be believed. Wolff’s prologue says much of the book might not be true and he tells the reader to decide what is true or not. What idiot tells readers they should decide what is fact and what is a lie?

Then we come to Wolff’s arrogant pronouncement that he thinks this lousy gossip book will “take down” Trump. That is the game we are playing. Who can take him down.

President Trump made news with his tweets on the issue of Bannon. All kinds of criticisms have arisen over his tweets and with it must come the realization that people, including media, don’t understand Trump’s dry sense of humor who employs a tongue-in-cheek style to make a point. The point of course is accurate. Ronald Reagan was also called stupid and unstable.

Axios, a Trump-unfriendly site managed by co-founder Mike Allen, ex-Politico reporter, criticizes the false accusations in the book but then lambastes Tump’s tweets in which he says he is intelligent and stable. Allen tells readers to “let that sink in”. What sunk in was the fact that Allen doesn’t get it.

Now that Russian collusion, after one year of intense study, has proven to be a total hoax on the American public, the Democrats and their lapdogs, the Fake News Mainstream Media, are taking out the old Ronald Reagan playbook and screaming mental stability and intelligence….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

….Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart. Crooked Hillary Clinton also played these cards very hard and, as everyone knows, went down in flames. I went from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

….to President of the United States (on my first try). I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius….and a very stable genius at that! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

Reagan was treated the same way. After a dozen years of mockery, Reagan became President. Reagan’s slogan was, “Let’s Make American Great Again.”

The late president also suffered through criticisms of his hair. “Governor Reagan does not dye his hair,” said Gerald Ford at a Gridiron Dinner in 1974. “He is just turning prematurely orange.”

Both Reagan and Trump talked about the decline of the empire and had similar agendas.

The GOP was unfriendly to both but the people received both well. A poll in 1976 found that 90 percent of Republican state chairmen judged Reagan guilty of “simplistic approaches,” with “no depth in federal government administration” and “no experience in foreign affairs.”

One state chairman presumably spoke for many when he told the magazine that Reagan’s intellect was “thinner than spit on a slate rock.”

Axios claimed Trump is narcissistic, has an issue with impulse control, is not empathetic and is more lucid than Wolff claims.

It’s odd how they never saw any of these qualities in Barack Obama who destroyed Iraq, blew up the Middle East, went golfing immediately after an “empathetic” speech about a beheaded American journalist, used the pronoun “I” in every other line in every speech, doubled the deficit, gave welfare to people who just don’t want to work, and now trolls Trump on his trips overseas.

Obama continually bragged about improving the economy when he didn’t, even a year after he left office and President Trump improved the economy.

Trump is so insane and stupid as people want us to believe that the economy is doing great, the Dow is up over 6,000 points, unemployment – especially for blacks – is down, and people are getting tax cuts. Trump is so dumb that he made $10 billion, had a hit TV show, and won the presidency over a talented field of candidates in a country stacked with New Democrats from foreign lands.

Perhaps we should all be so dumb and unstable.

The calm-on-the-surface, empathetic Obama, on the other hand, trampled Congress with his pen and phone while continuously demeaning the opposition, including half the nation and white people from his bully pulpit, while orchestrating an invasion of foreigners who will most definitely vote Democratic.

Without a trace of modesty, Obama said, “I think that I’m a better speechwriter than my speechwriters,’’ he told campaign aides when he was running for the White House in 2008. “I know more about policies on any particular issue than my policy directors. And I’ll tell you right now that . . . I’m a better political director than my political director.’’

No narcissism there. And about that word ‘narcissism’, no legitimate therapist claims such a diagnosis without in-person meetings.

Trump definitely has an ego and if he didn’t, he would never be able to survive the 24/7 onslaught from the hate media and all those afflicted with Trump Derangement Syndrome. But as for lacking empathy, he has too much at times and has helped a lot of people throughout his life. Impulse control? Tell me after you explain why Obama and Hillary blew up the Middle Ease as generals warned against it.

Trump’s tweets, if nothing else, are down-to-earth and it’s how he reaches the people and beats back the lies and unfair press he gets each day.

A little of this kind of crazy might be what we needed to shake up our corrupt system.