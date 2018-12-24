Vicious Twitter Attack on Chris Rock Over Jokes He Made 8 Years Ago

The Twitter mob is attacking Chris Rock, Louis C.K. and Ricky Gervais Saturday for using the ‘n’ word nearly eight years ago. Someone dug up a 2011 HBO clip of the three men and two of them were tossing the ‘n’ word around a couple times — joking.

Titled Talking Funny, Rock calls Louis C.K. “the blackest white guy I know” and explains “all the negative things we think about black people, this f**ker [is].”

C.K. then responds “You’re saying I’m a n****r?”

All three men laugh and Jerry Seinfeld, also in the frame, wisely remains silent.

The “n” word comes up once more between the two men and it was over.

The Twitter trolls became outraged when someone decided to make an issue of it because they have no life.

The video has been on YouTube for years and these men are all comedians. The outrage is pathetic. What is wrong with these people?

They are happy with Seinfeld though.

VIRTUOUS TWITTER TROLLS ARE SET TO DESTROY CHRIS ROCK

All the virtue signallers in the black community are after Chris Rock. Apparently, an eight-year-old joke is unforgivable. You would think he erected a Confederate statue on his lawn.

Outraged people, seriously, have you nothing better to do? This word is just a word and their intention was hardly offensive.

Everyone has to be perfect all their lives and comedians really can’t joke freely because no one can ever recover from mistakes. The PC tyrants won’t let you.

Hopefully, Chris Rock will survive this after the required apologies and public humiliation.

