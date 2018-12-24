Vicious Twitter Attack on Chris Rock Over Jokes He Made 8 Years Ago

The Twitter mob is attacking Chris Rock, Louis C.K. and Ricky Gervais Saturday for using the ‘n’ word nearly eight years ago. Someone dug up a 2011 HBO clip of the three men and two of them were tossing the ‘n’ word around a couple times — joking.

Titled Talking Funny, Rock calls Louis C.K. “the blackest white guy I know” and explains “all the negative things we think about black people, this f**ker [is].”

C.K. then responds “You’re saying I’m a n****r?”

All three men laugh and Jerry Seinfeld, also in the frame, wisely remains silent.

The “n” word comes up once more between the two men and it was over.

The Twitter trolls became outraged when someone decided to make an issue of it because they have no life.

The video has been on YouTube for years and these men are all comedians. The outrage is pathetic. What is wrong with these people?

They are happy with Seinfeld though.

The black delegation have decided to trade Chris Rock for Jerry Seinfeld. pic.twitter.com/Nbpl6g4kK5 — Pokemon Trainer Jeff (@JeffJones88) December 23, 2018

VIRTUOUS TWITTER TROLLS ARE SET TO DESTROY CHRIS ROCK

All the virtue signallers in the black community are after Chris Rock. Apparently, an eight-year-old joke is unforgivable. You would think he erected a Confederate statue on his lawn.

Outraged people, seriously, have you nothing better to do? This word is just a word and their intention was hardly offensive.

Everyone has to be perfect all their lives and comedians really can’t joke freely because no one can ever recover from mistakes. The PC tyrants won’t let you.

Hopefully, Chris Rock will survive this after the required apologies and public humiliation.

Chris Rock enabled the convo. But clearly the other 2 willfully engaged it. It’s not either/or. https://t.co/u186EVFtuy — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) December 23, 2018

I love Chris Rock and Travis Scott both. However, they both need to come to the front of the congregation. We need to talk. — Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) December 23, 2018

In truth, I haven’t messed with Chris Rock since a white coworker used his “there are black people and there are n*ggers” bit against me a decade and a half ago. But this right here — his laughter and theirs — made me sick to my stomach. https://t.co/9rrwAFRY74 — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) December 23, 2018

#ChrisRock you spineless uncle Tom ass bitch, nigga I hope you choke on a popeyes butter biscuit. #BlackTwitter — Kameron Sims (@killmongertheog) December 24, 2018

Honestly and Chris rock is a coon how can they admit they say it casually and he’s laughing like some beg 🙄🙄🙄 — T.E.M.I (@EstherOg1) December 24, 2018

It’s quite clear that even if Chris Rock wasn’t born, Gervais and Louis CK were going to be using the n-word. Black people never have and never will give white folks ✌🏾permission✌🏾to call us that. That’s the jig. We get blamed for their use of it like they ever need our approval. https://t.co/0ToaL3LbdQ — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) December 23, 2018