Victim’s Brother Exposes Another Horrific Secret Out of Parkland

Hunter Pollack is the brother of Meadow Pollack who was murdered in Parkland four months ago by a crazed school shooter along with 16 others. He is pushing for adequate security in Broward County schools. Recently, he uncovered even more horrific news out of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Nothing is being done about it.

We found out last week that one of the security monitors at the school, Andrew Medina, knew that the shooter was a danger to the school, even a possible school shooter. But when shooter showed up at the school with a bag on February 14, Medina failed to take any meaningful action to stop him.

CBS reported that Medina didn’t confront Cruz, nor did he call a “Code Red,” which would have triggered an automatic lockdown of classrooms and brought police to the school, because he said he didn’t see a gun. Instead, he radioed another unarmed security monitor, who hid in a closet when the shooting began.

Now Hunter Pollack is sharing disturbing information about Medina, who was also an assistant basketball coach.

Pollack revealed that there were at least two accusations including one from his sister that Medina had sexually harassed them. Termination of Medina was recommended but he was only given a three-day suspension.

Here are statements My Sister and another victim gave regarding MSD Coach Andrew Medina in 2017. What kept the Broward School Board from not firing him? #FIXIT pic.twitter.com/8yLJdR3NaR — Hunter Pollack (@PollackHunter) June 15, 2018

Hunter Pollack also released the document showing Medina was not terminated. One must ask, why would someone keep an individual like this on staff.

THE BROWARD COWARD HAD NO OBLIGATION TO STOP THE KILLER

One sheriff, Scot Peterson was forced to retire. Instead of confronting the killer, the armed officer hid. He is known as the Broward Coward but his attorneys say he did not act with malice or bad faith. He “opted for self-preservation over heroics,” the attorneys wrote. They contend he had no obligation to stop the killer.

Peterson’s lawyers say police officers are responsible for injury only if the officer takes control of a situation and people are hurt as a result or if the officer creates risk. He certainly didn’t take control.

The Pollack family is suing Peterson.

THE SECURITY IS STILL LAX

Why isn’t the hard-left David Hogg complaining about this?

The father in this clip will not send his children to school until there is adequate security.