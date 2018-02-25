Victim’s Father Bawls Out Gun-Obsessed Hack Chris Wallace

Chris Wallace made his show about gun control and victim Meadow Pollack’s father took Chris Wallace to task for it. He told him he was doing it for ratings and it’s not about gun control right now, it’s about making the schools safe for our children.

Wallace knows there are many other issues that need to be considered first to keep the children safe.

“It’s not going to be fixed because I just heard what you said. What you are focusing on, polarizing this event, the murder of these kids. You are talking about gun control. I just had to listen to you and Governor Scott talk about gun control.

Gun control is a big issue. No one in America is going to gun together on gun control, Chris. We’re here — you didn’t say one thing about fixing it. The American people, we could get together on school safety, but when you polarize it, this event and every other media, we don’t care about gun control right now. That’s a big issue in the country and you are not going to get everyone together on it.

But we are going to get everyone together on fixing our schools and I just listen to you. So, I just listen to you. You didn’t talk — you didn’t mention one question to Governor Scott about what are we going to do about the security of our children? How are we going to do that?

But you are just talking about gun control, which is going to just give you more ratings and every other media or event. My daughter is dead, I want to know our kids are going to school in Kentucky on Monday, how are those kids safe? How about bringing that up to the media? How about bringing that up to Governor Scott?

Not about guns. It’s not about guns now. Today, it’s not about guns. It’s about the safety in our schools.

And that’s what you ask Governor Scott about and I got to listen to that at my house. My kid is not here because the schools weren’t safe, that’s the main thing. If you go into a courthouse, the judge is safe. The stenographer is not worried someone is coming in with a gun because they can’t get in with a gun.

The American people, we just want our school safe. We don’t want to talk about guns right now.”