Video of Texas Heroes Interviewed by Cops After They Stop Sutherland Springs Church Killer

On Sunday, a deranged 26-year old Devin Kelley murdered 27 people if one includes the unborn baby of a murdered eight month pregnant women. Many of those murdered were children, one was an 18 month old girl. Twenty were wounded and many of those were also children.

Husband and wife Rod and Judy Green told The Associated Press Friday that they are good friends with Devin Kelley’s in-laws, and that Kelley had often exhibited troubling behavior.

His mother-in-law had received threatening texts from him and he showed up at one festival all in black.

Judy Green says Kelley was “completely distant and way out in thought.”

Kelley died of what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound after Sunday’s massacre.

There was a rape allegation against the killer in 2013 that was dropped when the police thought he moved. Four other women complained of being stalked by him.

The video was shot by Johnnie Langendorff — one of the Texas heroes in the aftermath of the First Baptist Church shooting in Sutherland Springs. It shows Stephen Willeford talking to police in the moments after shooter Devin Patrick Kelley crashed his car on the side of the road.