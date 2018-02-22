I posted three stories about a student at Stoneman Douglas High School who, unlike the other traumatized students and families who went to the White House Wednesday, appears to be a budding journalist working closely with CNN. The video in which he is seen rehearsing his lines with a CNN producer has been scrubbed from YouTube and social media.

The reason I know this is because the videos I posted kept getting taken down, whether they be on social media or YouTube. I had downloaded one version which I have included in this post. The only other one I could find is in a tweet by Lucian Wintrich who works for a right-wing news outlet, The Gateway Pundit.

In addition, CNN did not allow their anti-gun townhall to be live-streamed last night. That was undoubtedly in case anyone didn’t tow the company line. This is the kind of thing Mao or Stalin would do. The media thinks it is their job to decide what people will be allowed to see.

David Hogg is a self-described Teenlink reporter for the Sun-Sentinel, a left-wing newspaper. His father is a former FBI agent. Hogg is a Democrat who has led the Everytown “March for Our Lives” movement this past week. The Stoneman student has helped turn the multi-system failures in the Nikolas Cruz mass murder case into an anti-Trump Resistance movement.

The egregious failures by the FBI are all but forgotten; the lack of action by Barack Obama is ignored; the school, police and social service system failures go unmentioned. Mr. Hogg has helped turn it an anti-Republican, anti-NRA, anti-Trump movement.

He is doing the movement a disservice. Turning it into a Get Out the Vote movement will prevent real solutions from being discussed.

Watch young Mr. Hogg’s rehearsal on this clip

THE MOVEMENT IS NOT ABOUT CNN OR ANTI-TRUMP ACTIVISTS, IT’S ABOUT PEOPLE, VICTIMS, WHO WANT REAL SOLUTIONS

The Stoneman survivors and families who attended the White House meeting Wednesday are the real heroes and leaders. They came from several different viewpoints but they were respectful and want to look at multi-pronged solutions.

One solution has already been found. Broward County deputies will now carry rifles on school grounds. At least one school district in New Jersey will do the same thing. Every government facility has armed guards in these times. Schools must also.

It’s a new, far less-safe world where children are gunned down, our culture is devoid of morals, and police are under attack.

This next clip is of the sincere people at the White House on Wednesday. The President said he will do something to make their deaths matter in some way. Hogg skipped it to go on CNN.