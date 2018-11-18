Videos of Harrowing Escape from Paradise

The President was in California Saturday, Paradise in particular, to view the damage of the Camp Fire with Governor Jerry Brown and Governor-Elect Gavin Newsom. He visited homes destroyed by the Camp Fire in northern California, and then toured the devastation of the Woolsey fire in Malibu, CBS News reported Saturday evening.

President Trump in Paradise, California. https://t.co/LLNPBBf8T1 — Dan Scavino Jr. (@Scavino45) November 17, 2018

The death toll from the “Camp Fire” in Northern California has increased to 71 while authorities try to locate 1,011 people who are unaccounted for [mostly older people]. The blaze is now 55 percent contained after consuming more than 148,000 acres, according to the CBS report.

In Southern California, just outside of Los Angeles, the Woolsey Fire is 82 percent contained after burning 98,362 acres. Dense smoke from the fires has smothering parts of the state with what has been described as “the dirtiest air in the world,” the CBS report continued.

Over 12,000 structures have been destroyed.

THE ESCAPE FROM PARADISE

You have to see these videos. The trip the person in the first video took will leave you speechless. It is so heartbreaking.

This is what happens in movies, not in real life. This first clip leaves the viewer not knowing what happened to the driver.

In this clip, the people made it out.