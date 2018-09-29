Vile Bill Maher Trashes Lindsey Graham as McCain’s “Dead Boyfriend”

Bill Maher leveled vile insults against Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) because he stood up for Judge Kavanaugh in an awesome speech at the hearing this week. He even decided to bring the deceased John McCain into it after he and other leftists pretended they adored John McCain.

He ‘joked’, saying the South Carolina Republican was missing “the stabilizing influence of his dead boyfriend,” meaning the late Sen. John McCain.

The useful idiots laughed raucously.

Maher, host of “Real Time with Bill Maher,” took shots at Graham multiple times — for example, saying in his opening monologue that the senator was “familiar” with the “back door.”

“The fact that Trump can either find people like him or make him … Lindsey Graham needs the stabilizing influence of his dead boyfriend,” Maher said later, in reference to McCain, who died Aug. 25 at age 81.

Maher also accused Kavanaugh of “acting” during the hearing, with one of his guests, CNN commentator April Ryan, saying Kavanaugh spoke only to please President Trump. That’s because that’s what they do.

“He was rehearsed. He talked about the press, he talked about the Clintons,” Ryan said. “He was too rehearsed. He was so bombastic.”

The one thing he was not was ‘acting’ and the other thing he was not was ‘bombastic’.’

Maher went on to claim that Kavanaugh lied that his 10-year-old daughter prayed for his accuser.

“That’s what actors do!” Maher said when talking about Kavanaugh barely holding back the tears during his opening statement to the committee. “They make s— up!”

The actors are actually the Soros babes who cornered Jeff Flake in an elevator and the many paid protesters tearing up the dignity of the Supreme Court.

