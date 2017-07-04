Violent Antifa Democrats Assault Police, Pro-Trump Marine

Antifa Democrat protests/riots are very violent. The one this past Sunday in Philadelphia ended in the police arresting three apparent members of a group of six or seven who attacked police and Pro-Trump supporters.

The attackers, who stalked their victims, left a pro-Trump demonstrator with a minor injury. They also assaulted police.

The pro-Trump group was “stalked” by the Antifa who repeatedly sought to confront the Trump supporters, according to police.

The Pro-Trump demonstration organizer Zachary Rehl told Philly.com that he and 10 pro-Trump demonstrators finished up their march and attempted to go to a local bar for drinks. Rehl is a Marine Corps vet and Temple University student. He told the newspaper site that “The Antifa found us” and “six or seven” of them began shouting. “Three of them punched us,” he added.

This is the alleged fight.

all hell just broke loose, antifa and alt-right started fighting pic.twitter.com/bcsFKLMJc6 — Joshua Scott Albert (@jpegjoshua) July 2, 2017

Philly Cops Arrest Sobbing Antifa Rioter pic.twitter.com/O2ZAFc4HiR — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) July 2, 2017

Because we have leftists teaching our children, some become Antifa.

Philly Antifas include at least one school teacher

Finally, to make it even more unacceptable, a teacher in the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania school district, who calls his Facebook friends “comrades” appears to be an Antifa. He’s proud of it and was in attendance at this rally. John Sheerin called the pro-Trumpers “white p*ssies”.

Conservative filmmaker Jack Posobiec has documented it using Sheerin’s own tweets and Sheerin’s Facebook page where he is seen in photos attending Antifa riots. Sheerin’s attended many of these riots.

As a result of Antifa’s violence in the state, New Jersey DHS has become the first to recognize these violent Democrats as a domestic terror group.

Homeland Security declared Antifa a domestic terror group

Worthy of note is the Department of Homeland Security in New Jersey has officially listed Antifa after a series of violent assaults on pro-Trumpers.

Under the heading ‘Anarchist Extremists: Antifa’, the njhomelandsecurity.gov website characterizes Antifa under the designation of “domestic terrorism”.

“In the past year, Antifa groups have become active across the United States, employing a variety of methods to disrupt demonstrations,” states the advisory, before going on to list a number of violent disruptions, including Milo Yiannopoulos’ speaking event at the University of California Berkeley on February 1st, which was cancelled after members of Antifa violently attacked free speech advocates.

The warning claims they are opposed to the far-right, but being a Trump supporter who marches for Trump is hardly deserving of the hard-right generalization.

At least one state has recognized Antifa is a domestic terror organization.

The advisory also lists how Antifa has engaged in doxxing of individuals to expose them to abuse and violent harassment.