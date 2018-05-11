Violent Antifa Middle School Teacher Yvette Felarca Will Face Justice

Yvette Felarca is the infamous Antifa rioters who is also a Middle School teacher in Berkeley. She believes in fighting so-called fascism “by any means necessary” and calls her group BAMN.

Fascism for her is anything to the right of her and she is opposed to free speech.

She herself has been violent as she encourages violence. This week she tried to fight felony charges by claiming to be the victim of a “witch hunt”, Berkeleyside reported. That did not pass muster.

Felarca is being charged with “assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury, a felony, and inciting a riot, a misdemeanor,” for her role in a bloody streetfight with a neo-Nazi group in 2016, Berkeleyside reports.

The violent melee occurred when Felarca’s Antifa group “By Any Means Necessary” (BAMN) clashed with members of the white supremacist groups Traditionalist Workers Party and Golden State Skinheads, who had obtained permission to protest at the State Capitol in June 2016.

Multiple people suffered serious injuries, some had stab wounds.

Felarca’s defense is she was singled out because police are engaging in a witch hunt and she sought a dismissal of her case. She lost.

“Simply nothing in these exhibits supports the defendants’ claims…that they were unjustly or unfairly culled out,” Judge MichaelSavage said in court Friday.

Prosecutors rebuffed all defense claims.

“No one from my office really cares” about the defendants’ racial or political identities, said Paris Coleman, Sacramento County deputy district attorney. “That’s not why they were charged. They are captured on video committing crimes, unfortunately for them.”

The judge also said: “The issue in this hearing is whether the DA has unfairly selected one side versus another. It’s not my role to evaluate whether or not the police did their job.”

FELARCA THINKS NOTHING OF HITTING PEOPLE

🚨🚨🚨 UNBELIEVABLE WATCH as police just stand here while #TrumpSupporter is attacked by leader of #UCBerkley riots Yvette Felarca & her goons pic.twitter.com/rUpAN6qZRV — BRIAN FRASER (@bfraser747) February 10, 2017

She openly planned the Berkeley riots over Milo Yiannopoulos and called it a “stunning achievement.”

Tucker discussed her rioting with her in February.