Violent Dems Throw Punches at GOP Event During Moment of Silence

Tennessee Rep. Marsha Blackburn said an “angry mob” of protesters interrupted her campaign rally on Sunday during a moment of silence for the victims of this weekend’s mass shooting at The Tree of Life synagogue.

They have no respect for the eleven seniors who died and the six who were wounded, four of them police. The moment of silence is also used for prayer.

Security officers forcibly removed several people from Blackburn’s “Get Out The Vote” rally with Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., on Sunday evening after several “appalling” and “despicable” disruptions, according to the 2018 Senate candidate’s campaign.

THE DEMOCRATS WERE THROWING PUNCHES

Blackburn is the state’s Republican nominee in the upcoming Senate race. She said protesters threw punches and shouted during the moment of silence.

DISGUSTING: An angry, leftist mob just interrupted a moment of silence for the victims of the Pittsburgh shooting and shouted at @MarshaBlackburn and @LindseyGrahamSC resulting in multiple arrests. pic.twitter.com/PBZE8XlGje — Caleb SkHull 💀🎃👻 (@CalebJHull) October 29, 2018

WATCH: Protester interrupted a moment of silence for the victims of the Pittsburgh shooting to protest Marsha Blackburn, a Republican running for re-election in Tennessee. pic.twitter.com/Q0L3DQnj8q — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 29, 2018