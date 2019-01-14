MS-13 gang members Ramon Arevalo Lopez, Nobeli Montes Zuniga, and Oscar Canales Molina are out on the streets after a judge released them. According to police, they delivered an MS-13 gang beat-down to two New York high school students.

It pays to be an illegal alien gang member as opposed to an American kid. They have so many protections that they can stab people and be released.

All three are illegal aliens who came in 2016 as unaccompanied alien children. They were quickly released into the country, and reunited with their illegal alien families. Deportation never came. court dates are way in the future.

It’s New York.

“One of the loopholes we are imploring [the do-nothing] Congress to close could have prevented this gruesome attack,” said Katie Waldman, a Homeland Security spokeswoman.

THE ATTACK BY MS-13

Last week, the three gang members picked a fight outside a Burger King with students from their high school in Huntington Station, New York. One of the MS-13 gang members stabbed a teen in the back.

The 16-year-old victim told police he was at the fast-food restaurant with friends when six of his classmates from Huntington High School entered and began staring at them menacingly, ABC News reported.

Feeling uncomfortable, the victim and a friend left, and the three gang members followed them, wielding bats and knives, police said.

An altercation broke out in the parking lot, and that’s when 19-year-old Ramon Arevalo Lopez allegedly stabbed the victim in the back. Another 16-year-old boy suffered a minor injury in the fight.

The stabbed 16-year-old was later taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, according to ABC News.

THE LOOPHOLE

Gang member Lopez came in December 2016 during the second major wave of illegal immigration under President Obama, The Washington Times reported.

Under the Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act and a Clinton-era court settlement, the Flores agreement, unaccompanied children traveling without parents are required to be processed by immigration authorities and quickly released to social workers, and from there to sponsors – his family living in the states.

Congress still hasn’t fixed this loophole.

Due to a backlog in the courts, his court date was years away, and the 18-year-old was allowed to enroll in school as a freshman. After about ten months, he was arrested on suspicion of gang membership and kept in ICE custody for months.

Suffolk County is a hotbed of illegal alien gang activity thanks to the influx of MS-13 and other gangs through our open borders. This is a sanctuary state, albeit not formally like New York City.

Attorneys asked a judge to release him and the 95-year-old federal judge, Robert W. Sweet, complied. That was despite the fact that the attacker was long past his 18thbirthday. He was only a few months shy of it when caught coming in illegally.

“A birthday shall not result in detention,” the aged man ruled.

Oscar Canales Molina, 17, was also ordered released by a federal judge, in late 2017, according to news reports. He too entered the U.S. by sneaking across the border in July 2016.

Nobeli Montes Zuniga, 20, sneaked across the border three months earlier. The immigration courts are so backed up that Mr. Montes Zuniga’s next deportation hearing, like Mr. Arevalo Lopez‘s, isn’t until 2021. Mr. Canales Molina doesn’t even have a hearing set.

ICE has a detainer on them at this time. But without criminal charges, all of these alien ‘kids’ get to stay.