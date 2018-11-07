Violent Slapper & Gasbag Alec Baldwin Gets Hit a Big Blow by ABC

Gasbag Alec Baldwin faces misdemeanor charges for sucker punching or sucker slapping a guy — it’s not clear — into the hospital over a parking space. Just a week later, he has been told he lost his spot for his very poorly rated show, “The Alec Baldwin Show”.

ABC moved bad-tempered Alec Baldwin’s TV show to a spot where TV shows go to die — Saturdays at 10 p.m. beginning Dec. 8.

The more popular “Shark Tank” reruns will take over his Sunday slot.

Baldwin’s show is one of ABC’s lowest-rated programs among many low-rated programs. Last Saturday, according to Variety, he attracted 1.5 million viewers who must have nothing much to do with their spare time.

“We’re making a good show here,” Baldwin told The Hollywood Reporter. “I mean, who knows if we survive? ABC’s not doing very well. We could get out there, show four or five episodes, and be dead.”

He blames ABC — cute.

The big-mouthed know-it-all is drawing raves, however, from the Trump haters for his nasty portrayal of the President on NBC’s fake comedy SNL.

His last talk show was on MSNBC in 2013. “Up Late With Alec Baldwin” was canceled but it lasted five whole episodes.

Baldwin still hosts the new old game show, “Match Game” at ABC.

