Virginia Has Fallen, Far-Left Ralph Northam Has Won

Ralph Northam is the next Virginia governor and will be the furthest left governor the state has ever had. Virginia is now blue after all the foreigners were poured into the state and felons started voting. They also have the politicians and union workers living in Northern Virginia.

Northam is very far-left and was supported by communist Bernie Sanders. He’s pro universal healthcare, supports tearing down statues, lying about opponents to win, promotes stringent gun control and very liberal abortion laws.

He says healthcare is a right and believes gun control is a health issue. When it comes to taxes, he loves them and he likes to spend. His good friends are big labor bosses.

His race-baiting ad must be what Virginians want.

Oh, and his ancestors owned slaves.