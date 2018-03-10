Virginia Social Worker Fired for Having a Gun Permit

Roanoke, Virginia’s social services department fired a law-abiding pro-Second Amendment citizen because she has a concealed carry permit. The 22-year old did nothing wrong or illegal.

After being fired from her job, former social services worker Storm Durham took to social media to claim that she was let go simply for having the permit.

“Not the gun, the permit,” she wrote Friday, adding that she was escorted out of the building by three police officers for allegedly being a “safety threat to the building.”

The left wants to make it illegal to have a permit or a gun. They want to release hardened criminals from jail early, ignore criminal youth, and put criminal aliens on the street. At the same time, they hope to make criminals out of law-abiding citizens.

Officers told her she should carry

In a follow-up post, she wrote that she “didn’t even carry on the job or the property,” even though officers told her “daily” that she should carry when going into homes alone as part of her job.

“I have a concealed carry permit. I own guns. I hunt. I target shoot. I represent Women hunters and outdoorswomen. Does that make me a criminal? Does that make me a safety risk to others? A big enough safety risk to be escorted by three Roanoke City Police officers?” she asked. “So scary and threatening that I need to be treated like a criminal?”

I didn’t even carry on the job or the property even though officers told me daily I should be carrying going into this homes alone. — Storm Durham (@chelstorrm) March 10, 2018

Listen to Ms. Durham in a radio interview:

Listen to Unbelievable! 22-yr-old Storm Durham tells us about getting fired for having a CCW permit! by Mike Opelka #np on #SoundCloud https://t.co/oZmtO4I0Bm — Storm Durham (@chelstorrm) March 10, 2018