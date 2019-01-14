Virtue-Signal Alert! Gillette Puts Out Creepy “Toxic Masculinity” Ad

A new ad, called “We Believe” encourages men to shed their “toxic masculinity.” It invokes the #MeToo movement to subtly stereotype normal men.

This ad insinuates manliness is toxic and leads to bullying and abuse of women. This is more of the looney left’s male bashing.

Gillette believes in the best in men; that by holding each other accountable, eliminating excuses for bad behavior, and supporting a new generation working toward their personal ‘best,’ we can deliver positive change that will matter for years to come,” Gary Coombe, president of Gillette parent Procter & Gamble’s global grooming business, said in a statement about the ad.

Get your barf bag ready:

“Boys will be boys”? Isn’t it time we stopped excusing bad behavior? Re-think and take action by joining us at https://t.co/giHuGDEvlT. #TheBestMenCanBe pic.twitter.com/hhBL1XjFVo — Gillette (@Gillette) January 14, 2019

Some of the lefties really loved the ad, but most people didn’t.

It’s amazing to watch in real time the disintegration of a once great brand #GetWokeGoBroke — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) January 14, 2019

Massive FAIL. Get in the bin, you virtue signalling dolts. pic.twitter.com/r0EoBOghpN — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) January 14, 2019

The best policy is to refuse to sell your product to men. — David Ferguson (@dferg) January 14, 2019

Go f*** yourselves. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) January 14, 2019