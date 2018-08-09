Vote Democrat for More Illegal Immigration in the Remaking of America

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday that a vote for the Democratic Party is a vote to give leverage to immigrants [she means illegal immigrants]. Her comments were made at a presser in El Paso, Texas. She was accompanied by open borders agitators and congressional candidate Veronica Escobar.

Democrat Escobar is running for office in Texas’ 16th congressional, largely on behalf of illegal aliens.

VOTE FOR DEMOCRATS FOR THE SAKE OF ILLEGAL ALIENS

Pelosi said she didn’t want anyone to think her comments were political, and then she got political. She made it clear that if they want to get support for illegal immigrants, they can’t vote for Republicans.

“We believe that we can get this done,” she said. “We are not going to be able to get it done under the Republican leadership in Congress.”

Pelosi further stated that allies of immigration reform would receive a much warmer reception if Democrats seized the majorities in Congress.

“We believe that we will have leverage when we win in November,” Pelosi said. “And why is that important? Because it gives leverage to every family, to every mom who courageously brought her child across the desert to escape, to escape death, rape, gang violence, and the rest.”

In July, only 18 Democrats in the House of Representatives voted in favor of a resolution expressing support for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the federal agency responsible for enforcing immigration laws.

Democrats don’t want any internal enforcement.

CHILD RAPISTS WELCOMED INTO THE USA

As Laura Ingraham said on her show last night, the United States has already been remade demographically. Many of our towns and cities no longer resemble the America many of us grew up with due to these massive changes.

It’s mostly related to illegal immigration and, in some cases, immigration from Third World countries.

Ms. Ingraham explains why we need to close the borders. She cites the case of Juan Vasquez who was deported, returned to the US, received the protection of the sanctuary city of Philadelphia, and ended up raping a child.

There was also the case of the Iraqi who shot a police officer in the head. He was never deported as ordered.

Then there is the case of the illegal who crossed over with a child he said was his daughter. He demanded entry as a family unit and he got it because of the Obama catch and release rule. As it turned out, the girl was allegedly raped over and over by him. The child’s mother knew he was a rapist but she let him take her because she was promised a job.

Nice people to let into the country, don’t you think?

The numbers of illegals pouring in is increasing and we can thank the Democrats. Everyone is gaming the system. This is what the Socialist Democrats want to void our votes.

CANDACE OWENS RESPONDS

Liberals/leftists trashed Ms. Ingraham today, claiming she was racist for the comments she made in the video above. Candace Owens’ response was great.

What I learned from liberals this week:

The definition of racism is Laura Ingraham discussing demographic changes in this country.

It is NOT a mob of white people assembling outside of a diner to kick a black woman out while shouting “race traitors” to an all-black police force. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) August 9, 2018

Liberals never get tired of pretending to care about minorities to take down their politic opponents. The same people calling for a boycott of Laura Ingraham’s advertisers sent ZERO tweets about the 71 black people that were shot in Chicago over the weekend. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) August 9, 2018