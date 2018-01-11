Voting DREAMers Give U.S. a Permanent Progressive Majority

Two days ago, The Daily Caller reported that a secret memo from The Center for American Progress circulated that DREAMers (DACA) – aliens who were allegedly brought here at a young age – were “critical component of the Democratic Party’s future electoral success.”

The former Clinton communications director Jennifer Palmieri, was sent around to allies calling on Democrats to “refuse to offer any votes for Republican spending bills that do not offer a fix for Dreamers and instead appropriate funds to deport them.”

“The fight to protect Dreamers is not only a moral imperative, it is also a critical component of the Democratic Party’s future electoral success,” the memo states. “… If Democrats don’t try to do everything in their power to defend Dreamers, that will jeopardize Democrats’ electoral chances in 2018 and beyond. In short, the next few weeks will tell us a lot about the Democratic Party and its long-term electoral prospects.”

WND warned that citizenship for DACA could flip five states, Florida with 29 electoral votes, North Carolina with 15, Georgia with 16, and Arizona with 11 and Texas has the most with 34.

There are large numbers of DREAMers in these states, enough to flip at least four, perhaps five.

The chain migration problem means the number has to be multiplied by at least 7 per alien. If all the potential DREAMers are allowed to register, the number is closer to 1.9 million, not the nearly 900,000 registered.

That’s the one party rule desired by the left, and it’s permanent.

The Democrats will have fulfilled the Soros dream of a Progressive electoral majority. That is the goal of the Democrats led by George Soros. Their plan is to also advance a permanent Progressive majority in every level of government – to take over all levels of government.