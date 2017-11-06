Vulgar Leftist Who Flipped Off the President Has Been Fired

A self-described marketing and social media professional named Juli Briskman gave the President the middle finger as his motorcade passed her bicycle last week. The picture, snapped by a White House photographer traveling with the president as he left his golf course in Sterling, Va., went viral immediately.

She used the #Her2020 and the late night political-comedians began to joke about it. She said that she didn’t expect it which is surprising since she’s a ‘social media professional’. It drove her to go into her boss at Akima LLC and warn them.

She made her vulgar gesture on her own time, she told the HR department. The company is a government contractor. She is indirectly being paid by the administration.

According to Briskman, the company said it was “separating from [her]” because “you cannot have ‘lewd’ or ‘obscene’ things in your social media. So they were calling flipping him off ‘obscene.’”

We would like to add here, that’s likely especially true if your job is to handle social media.

This mother of two is happy she kept flipping off the President of the United States. Nice role model for those kids!

“I’m glad it happened. Worth it,” she said, setting an even more prominent model for her children to follow.

She is angry with the President for not being in Puerto Rico, for not giving citizenship to DACA, not supporting the failing Obamacare and so on, according to her Twitter posts. In fact, she’s angry the he golfed instead of being in Puerto Rico.

As a typical liberal, she blamed it on the company and suggested anti-woman bias. She said a male colleague kept his job after posting lewd comments on his Facebook page featuring Akima LLC as his cover photo. He kept his job after he deleted the post. She is angry about that too.

Did his post go viral, was he giving the high sign to his ultimate boss to whom the company owes their very existence, was he in charge of social media, is she even telling the truth?

This took place in Virginia and Huffington Post huffed over the unfairness of a company being allowed to fire an employee for a reason of their choosing. Virigina is a fire for any reason state, Rolling Stone wrote.

The left in general wants all companies to go by their view of appropriate government laws.

Briskman is a hero to the left. They think that making vulgar gestures over and over to the President is just great!