Vulgar Socialists Are the Face of the New Democrat Party

Rashida Commie Tlaib and Alexandria OMao-Cortez had a grand old time mocking anyone who has a problem with Tlaib calling the President a “motherf*****.” These two are the face of the New Democrat Party. And they are what we have sunk to in this country.

They are clueless in matters of etiquette, good decorum, and respect for the offices they hold.

Speaking together on “Desus & Mero,” a new far-left program for dummies on Showtime, the trio described the term as a “boo-boo word.” They complained about the alleged “double standard.”

“Rashida got into a little trouble for saying a boo-boo word,” AOC said condescendingly. “I hit up Rashida, I sent her a text and was like, ‘Don’t worry about it. Like, who cares?’ And she was like, ‘Yeah, I’m from Detroit. Back there that’s what we call a guy.’”

Like, isn’t she cool, like, wow man.

Tlaib agreed, saying, “Honestly. That’s [like] saying ‘that guy.’”

Omar complained about the alleged “double standard.”

“The double standard is ‘that guy’ never gets in trouble for all of the ‘boo-boo’ words he says,” she said, referencing President Donald Trump.

Has anyone heard the President — you know, ‘that guy’ — use a word like that? Even if he did, pointing to bad behavior does not excuse one’s own bad behavior.

These two need to develop, like, their vocabulary, like, ya know?

Watch the vulgarian cursing in front of her son:

Dems in the first day of House control: President Trump is Adolf Hitler

– Rep. Hank Johnson “We’re gonna impeach the motherfucker”

– Rep. Rashida Tlaib Introduce articles of impeachment against Trump

– Rep. Sherman Introduce bill to abolish the electoral college

– Rep. Cohen pic.twitter.com/mWG2S2rqMv — Benny (@bennyjohnson) January 4, 2019