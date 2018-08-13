“Wacky…Vicious…Not Smart” Omaraso Had a Non-Disclosure Agreement

The President admitted in a tweet that Omarosa was under an NDA — non-disclosure agreement — which may be unconstitutional. She claimed she didn’t accept the payment but the fact is a tell-all book is more lucrative.

This is a government job and the government probably doesn’t have the power to silence people with an NDA and certainly not with money. It’s understandable that officials would want this but is this something Americans would want?

The President really blasted Omarosa today but the book she wrote and the illicit taping hurt her reputation more.

“Wacky” Omarosa is widely disliked, by both sides, and his loyalty in hiring her was a big mistake. The President wrote:

Wacky Omarosa, who got fired 3 times on the Apprentice, now got fired for the last time. She never made it, never will. She begged me for a job, tears in her eyes, I said Ok. People in the White House hated her. She was vicious, but not smart. I would rarely see her but heard…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2018

…really bad things. Nasty to people & would constantly miss meetings & work. When Gen. Kelly came on board he told me she was a loser & nothing but problems. I told him to try working it out, if possible, because she only said GREAT things about me – until she got fired! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2018

While I know it’s “not presidential” to take on a lowlife like Omarosa, and while I would rather not be doing so, this is a modern day form of communication and I know the Fake News Media will be working overtime to make even Wacky Omarosa look legitimate as possible. Sorry! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2018

The wicked woman is said to have secretly recorded Ivanka and Jared.

Someone that secretly records government officials is called a spy .#Lockherup Omarosa claims to have secretly recorded Jared and Ivanka https://t.co/Uo0x42RuRT — JESSE JAMES (@1bigbeer) August 13, 2018

THE FIVE LET HER HAVE IT

Dana Perino felt it was very disloyal to Americans and we deserve better. Perino isn’t much of a Trump fan but she doesn’t approve of this. Dana said her book will be forgotten in a few weeks but her despicable behavior will not be.

Kennedy once interviewed Omarosa and has no use for her.

It is true that both sides hate her.