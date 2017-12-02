Wait Until You Hear What the NFL Dopes Are Doing Now

It was revealed this week that the NFL is likely going to bribe the players to consider not kneeling during the anthem by giving them nearly $100 million – or more – for their leftist causes. Since the players don’t have to stoop kneeling for this deal, the owners would also tell players to stay in the locker room during the playing of the anthem.

The NFL is not even going to give the money to the Players union. The funds will go to some loosely controlled Players’ Coalition that is already breaking up over disputes. There are only about 20 players in this coalition and they don’t all agree. This is who the NFL is negotiating with.

49ers safety Eric Reid also claims the NFL’s proposed initiative to contribute these tens of millions to social justice causes is shifting money away from breast cancer and military support programs.

The NFL is allegedly going to pay for it with money for other charitable causes?

Reid and others walked away from the Coalition after they found out how it was going to be paid for, the communist publication Slate reported.

“In the discussion that we had, Malcolm conveyed to us — based on discussions that he had with the NFL — that the money would come from funds that are already allocated to breast cancer awareness and Salute to Service,” Reid told Slate.com Thursday. “So it would really be no skin off the owners’ backs: They would just move the money from those programs to this one.”

ESPN has a different story. Accordng to ESPN, the funds would come from both owner and player contributions, as well as select events such as memorabilia auctions.