Wait Until You Hear What This Parkland Student Says

Anthony Borges, 15, a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., is a hero. He used his body to shield 20 students from killer Nikolas Cruz.

Anthony was severely wounded, shot five times in his lower extremities.

Before he left the hospital, he gave a press conference. Barely able to speak, with his leg raised on a stool, he put the blame for the tragic events in Parkland where it belonged.

His family is suing Superintendent Runcie and the Broward County coward sheriffs. The Borges family also blames the Promise Program for what happened at Stoneman.

They say Cruz wasn’t part of the Promise Program that allows criminal youth to escape punishment but they acted as if he were.

As Anthony says, it makes no difference. They did nothing about Cruz despite clear warnings, some given only two weeks before the shooting.

The mindset was there.

Deputy Sheriff Peterson even hid outside during the shooting. He could have saved the people on the top floor.

Anthony was released from the hospital Wednesday after suffering wounds to the lungs, abdomen and legs.

The Borges family came here from Venezuela three years ago to escape horrors like this.

Cruz’s own mother told the sheriffs he was threatening to shoot up the school. He abused his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend.

Weeks before the shooting, both the FBI and the sheriff’s office received calls saying Cruz could become a school shooter but neither took action.

Runcie and Israel “failed us students, teachers and parents alike on so many levels,” Arreaza read for Borges, who sat next to his father, Roger. “I want all of us to move forward to end the environment that allowed people like Nikolas Cruz to fall through the cracks. You knew he was a problem years ago and you did nothing. He should have never been in school with us.”

Borges’ family was the first to announce their intent to sue Broward County officials for money to cover costs of his recovery. More than $800,000 has already been raised for the teenager on a GoFundMe page.