Wait Until You See What the Waffle House Hero Is Doing Now

James Shaw Jr. is being hailed as a hero for tackling the mass shooter who tore into a Tennessee Waffle House shooting. The murderer had already killed two people outside the restaurant. He shot two more to death and injured another sixteen in the restaurant.

The Waffle House is a gun-free zone.

Mr. Shaw saw the man charged in shooting and ducked into a bathroom. He knew the killer had to be stopped by someone or he would kill everyone. James Shaw waited for his opportunity.

When the shooting stopped momentarily while the killer reloaded, Shaw charged the killer, getting some scrapes in the scuffle. Shaw was able to grab the man’s rifle and threw it out of reach. The killer then fled. He’s now in custody, having given up without a fight.

James Shaw saved himself and the rest of the people in the Waffle House. Mr. Shaw said he helped save others but he was thinking primarily of saving himself and was no hero, but of course, he was. He delivered his address fighting back tears and then went to church for love.

“When he came in, I distinctively remember thinking that he is going to have to work for this kill. I had a chance to stop him and thankfully I stopped him,” Shaw said later. “I grabbed the gun and kept it down. He had one hand on it. I pulled it away and threw it over the bar.”

THE HERO CONTINUES TO HELP THE FAMILIES OF THE VICTIMS

That isn’t where it stopped. James Shaw Jr. is following up his courageous act with more good deeds. He has started a GoFundMe charity donation campaign for the families of the victims.

He set a goal of $15,000, but as of early Tuesday morning, the campaign had already raised more than $79,000.

“My name is James Shaw Jr. I am creating this page to help the families of the victims from the Shooting that took place at Waffle House in Antioch, TN,” the campaign read.

“Please take the time to donate as all of the proceeds will be given to the families,” he added. “Thank you again for your generosity and blessings!