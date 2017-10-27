Wall Street Journal Calls for Mueller to Step Down

The Wall Street Journal is the first of the MSM to call for Robert Mueller to step down. They are certainly not supporters of President Trump and this couldn’t have been easy for them. Let’s hope more do the same.

Robert Mueller was the FBI Director at the time of the alleged racketeering scheme involving the Russians and the Clintons. Mueller would be one of the first witnesses to be called in any investigation of the Clintons and others in the Uranium and Tenex deals. This is an obvious conflict of interests. What is he going to do? Interview himself?

Even the media has to somewhat recognize the seriousness of the charges and the need to investigate. The Wall Street Journal editorial board came out on Thursday as the first to sound the warning bell that special counsel Robert Mueller must step down because he lacks the “critical distance” needed to analyze the recent revelations about the FBI’s role.

They need someone from way outside the Beltway.

Mueller has given the impression to many that he is conducting a witch hunt. Combine that with the fact that the FBI is deep into the potential racketeering and cover-up surrounding the Uranium deal, and it’s obvious he needs to go.

The conflicts of interest or critical distance as they call it, are many.

The WSJ wrote, “It is no slur against Mr. Mueller’s integrity to say that he lacks the critical distance to conduct a credible probe of the bureau he ran for a dozen years. He could best serve the country by resigning to prevent further political turmoil over that conflict of interest.”

While Mueller was the FBI director, he knew there was substantial evidence of a bribery/extortion/money laundering scheme by the Russians and they knew the purpose was to lay the groundwork for Russian President Putin to gain control of a substantial portion of U.S. energy.

The FBI under Mueller told no one, including Congress, as the Uranium and Tenex deals went down. Those deals gave Putin what he wanted and enriched the Clintons.

The FBI also knew that millions of dollars were being funneled by stakeholders in the deal to the Clinton Foundation while she was Secretary of State and chairperson of the CFIUS board that approved the sale.

The Journal’s editorial recommends that the FBI’s role under Mueller in the cover up of the Clinton racketeering and the burying of the information and the investigation needs to be the subject of its own investigation.

“The more troubling question,” they wrote, “is whether the FBI played a role, even if inadvertently, in assisting a Russian disinformation campaign. We know the agency possessed the dossier in 2016, and according to media reports it debated paying Mr. Steele to continue his work in the run-up to the election. This occurred while former FBI Director James Comey was ramping up his probe into supposed ties between the Trump campaign and Russians.”

They were very kind but the damning facts are there. It was a Clinton crime syndicate scheme. She did this in conjunction with the Russians who Hillary promised to “strengthen” in 2010.

The WSJ continued, “The American public deserves a full accounting of the scope and nature of Russian meddling in American democracy, and that means following the trail of the Steele dossier as much as it does the meetings of Trump campaign officials.”

Let’s be honest, that’s obviously not going to happen with Mueller in charge. The fact that he hasn’t stepped down and Rosenstein hasn’t called for him to do so, speaks volumes.

For those who think it couldn’t happen here, it could. The Clintons are very corrupt and always have been. They and the Obamas operate as if they were leading a banana republic.

As Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters. If there is collusion, it’s these people.