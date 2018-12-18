WaPo Columnist Wants Kellyanne, Trump Officials Taken Off the Air

Washington Post (WaPo) media columnist Margaret Sullivan in a new column calls on the media to change the way it reports on the Trump administration and to ban White House senior counselor Kellyanne Conway and other officials from the airwaves, according to The Hill.

The little fascist wrote that it’s a “shame to give liars a megaphone.”

Sullivan continued that it’s well past time for the “mainstream media to enter the No Kellyanne Zone.”

[Who is she to decide Kellyanne is lying? WaPo’s staff includes many liars.]

“And that goes far beyond banning her, or any particular adviser, from cable interview shows,” her column states further.

Sullivan rants about “both sides” journalism in her article. She claims statements from Trump and his “deceptive surrogates” are taken at face value.

This woman — literally – wants one side given. Sullivan says her side — opinion — is the truth. She says we must remove Kellyanne Conway and other Trump staff from the airwaves.

Such is the state of the media today. If you disagree with these people or make a mistake, you are a liar. You are removed from the public square if deemed a liar by the all-powerful media. They will decide what you are allowed to see and hear.

In a world awash in disinformation, there’s no ‘both sides’ to the truth. The media must stop enabling liars. My column https://t.co/GoB3WeYybf — Margaret Sullivan (@Sulliview) December 17, 2018