WaPo Leaks Trump Campaign Spy Details That Could Kill Him

The DoJ/FBI has stated unequivocably that if Devin Nunes gets the documents he wants, national security will be at risk and a spy could die. Meanwhile, The FBI-loving media has the informaion, knows who the spy is, and just leaked all they know about the spy so we know who he is too. Isn’t WaPo, that just leaked everything but the spy’s name, afraid they are risking his life or endangering national security.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein — who is actually the attorney general during Jeff’s disappearance — threatened the Republicans for trying to get hold of the documents the DoJ-friendly media outlets have full knowledge of.

Rod has been telling the public that the GOP wants documents for their investigation so they can leak it to Americans, risking the spy(spies) life(lives).

It is all so insane given the fact that all the DoJ/FBI does is leak information. The latest WaPo article now pinpoints with almost 100% certainty who one of the spies is.

There was yet another leak by The Washington Post (WaPo) Friday. The authors provide even more information about one of the spies at least. We already knew the spy is a professor tied the CIA and MI6. We also know he set up Carter Page and George Papadopoulos. And we know he is a US citizen who travels between here and England.

WaPo provided more info.

According to Wapo, the professor was a long-term intel source who struck up a conversation with Carter Page when he was a Trump foreign policy adviser [for a very short time].

They admit the spying professor was hired by the FBI to probe alleged Russia interence in the 2016 election.

WaPo then paints their illegal spy operation as a case of Trump trying to harm Mueller’s investigation. They are gaslighting those of us who are trying to maintain our sanity in light of all this craziness.

Apparently spying on an opponent’s campaign is not only okay, it’s a’good thing’ as former CIA director John Brennan said this week. All this really makes you want to trust your government.

WaPo contends no one was planted in the campaign — it likely all depends on the meaning of ‘is’. You know how leftists like to say words matter.

The Bezos rag knows who the spy is – don’t we all know by now! After the paper admits that fact, they write that they won’t report “his name following warnings from U.S. intelligence officials that exposing him could endanger him or his contacts.”

How good of them as they proceed to give so many details, you would have to have the IQ of a turnip not to figure it out.

Are they nuts? Perhaps.

They also suggest there was more than one spy.

The professor spy also met with Sam Clovis, co-chair of the Trump campaign in Northern Virginia, and offered his services. He also met with George Papadopoulos in September, WaPo says. [Professor Halper did all that and even gave George a paid writing assignment.]

Wonder who the spy could be with all those details. Let me see??? Could it be Stefan Halper?

Then WaPo goes on to basically say this is no biggie. The FBi does this all the time.

The article brazenly proceeds in bashing Devin Nunes, chair of the House intel committee for trying to get documents with this information in it [the same infor WaPo apparently knows all about because it was leaked to them by the intel service(s)]. WaPo says exposing the spy “could have severe consequences”. No kidding that’s a quote.

They continue: “

In a May 2 meeting, senior FBI and national intelligence officials warned the White House that information being sought by Nunes risked the source’s safety and that of his sources, and could damage U.S. relationships with its intelligence partners.”

“The stakes are so high that the FBI has been working over the past two weeks to mitigate the potential damage if the source’s identity were revealed, according to several people familiar with the matter. The bureau took steps to protect other live investigations that he has worked on and sought to lessen any danger to associates if his identity became known, said these people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive intelligence operations.”

The rag tries to say this was all because of a probe begun in July 2016. How does any of this make spying on Americans and illegally gathering data legal? Why did they unmask Americans? Where’s the evidence of a crime. It’s a poisonous tree.

The threats are coming from every direction.

Dear @DevinNunes: Just a friendly note to remind you that leaking the identity of an FBI informant in the context of a foreign counterintelligence investigation is a felony in violation of the Intelligence Identities Protection Act of 1982:https://t.co/Ohppx9jBLK pic.twitter.com/kludMTWVED — Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck) May 19, 2018

The intelligence agencies rules do not cover rent-a-spies gathering garbage data on an opposing party’s candidate with no evidence of a crime. The entire operation so far suggests an invented crime, an illegal fishing expedition, and illegal unmasking and spying by our own government. They might have had help from foreign intel services — also illegal.

THE PROBE BEGINS

The article says the probe began July 2016 based on Alexander Downer’s concern that Papadopoulos had info on the Hillary emails before the hacking or leaking. That was the drug-fueled conversation we heard so much about. They always had concerns about Page, the leaker told WaPo.

All this leaking by DoJ/FBI is illegal but you will notice no one is being held to account.

WaPo tries to adjust the confused timeline in this expansive and detailed article. No worries as long as Republicans don’t get the documents. Someone could DIE if they got them!

The The New York Times ran a piece today claiming the FBI was investigating Russia, not spying in the Trump campaign. No, NY Times, wrong, that was the EXCUSE to spy on the campaign.

Perhaps the left-wing looney Professor Halper is a mere distraction, maybe it’s not even true.

Welcome to Third World politics and Banana Republic USA. Deep State bureaucrats rule.

If you want the real story, go to National Review Online on this link. An article by Andy McCarthy titled, The Strzok-Page Texts and the Origins of the Trump-Russia Investigation, is a good example of real reporting.