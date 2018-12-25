WaPo Leftist Tries to Ruin a Christmas Tradition in the #MeToo Age

The misanthropic Washington Post (WaPo) published a story this week questioning whether or not children should be forced to sit on Santa Claus’ lap amid the #MeToo movement.

The WaPo gender and family issues leftist Samantha Schmidt authored a piece headlined, “Should crying children sit on Santa’s lap for photos? Here’s why some parents are saying no.”

The story appeared in the Social Issues section of the paper’s website.

Schmidt opened the piece by painting a picture of a two-year-old girl who was reluctant to sit on Santa’s lap during a recent trip to the mall – which frustrated the toddler’s mother. Schmidt asked, “If her daughter was crying and resisting a photo on Santa’s lap, should she make her go through with it?”

The reporter notes that a “photo with Santa is still a childhood rite of passage for many Americans,” but some parents have “begun questioning the way the culture approaches photos with Santa amid the #MeToo movement and a national conversation over how to teach young children about consent and physical boundaries.”

Oh, give me a break. BUTT OUT busybody leftists. Why does the left have to control everything and make everything dark and miserable? Stay out of Christmas all you misanthropes. Get lost! Hasta La Vista. Take a hike. Go away.

And WaPo should get rid of anyone who calls themselves a gender and family issues advocate. The one thing they aren’t supportive of is family or the biological definition of gender.