WaPo Mouth Jennifer Rubin Urges Leftists to Harass Sarah Sanders Publicly for Life

The far-left Democrats and Democrat media have behaved badly and it’s getting worse. The women in the Trump administration are the primary victims. Democrats do not support women who disagree with them.

They are also not very tolerant, inclusive or concerned about equality. Those are merely talking points for millennials. Feminists are simply far-left ideologues and their goals have nothing to do with women.

The virtue-signaling is phony.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders and DHS Secretary Kristjen Nielsen were kicked out of, or, in Nielsen’s case chased out, of restaurants for being part of America’s conservative leadership. The leftists even went to Mrs. Nielsen’s home and shouted, screamed, and tormented her neighbors.

Americans were not supportive but the left and the left-wing politicians of the Democratic Party are. They remain silent even when Antifa assaults people or a Bernie supporter threatens to kill Republican politicians like Rand Paul. Violence is coming

The latest comes from Jennifer Rubin, a once fake Republican reporter but now outed as a leftist — a Progressive.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders deserves a “life sentence” of public harassment for “inciting against the press,” according to a Washington Post columnist.

“Sarah Huckabee has no right to live a life of no fuss, no muss, after lying to the press — after inciting against the press. These people should be made uncomfortable, and I think that’s a life sentence frankly,” Jennifer Rubin said on MSNBC’s “AM Joy” on Sunday.

“I don’t think what’s most effective is throwing Sarah Huckabee Sanders out of a restaurant. I wouldn’t serve her either, frankly, but what’s most successful is getting a million people on the street to protest.”

Rubin is superior and she knows what is best according to her. Harass Sarah Sanders and ‘these people’ publicly, Rubin said, and it should be a “life sentence.” In truth, Rubin hasn’t a clue as to what is going on in the White House.

