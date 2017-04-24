WaPo Poll Shows If Election Were Held Today, Donald Trump Would Probably Win the Popular Vote

The new presidential poll as reported by WaPo is deceiving. While declaring Trump’s approval ratings are at record lows in his first 100 days, deep down in the article, we discover that 46% who voted for Clinton and 43% for Trump would now vote 43% for Trump and 40% for Clinton.

So, in this hypothetical matchup, based on the poll results, Trump wins again!

The most recent ABC News/Washington Post poll shows that 42 percent of Americans approve of Trump’s performance as president, while 53 percent disapprove. That compares to an average of 19 percent for past presidents at or near 100 days in office while Barack was at 26%.

As Bill O’Reilly said on his podcast Monday, it’s also misleading because “No president has ever entered office with as much negative publicity and hatred directed toward him as Donald Trump. In the history of our republic, no president has come under that kind of withering criticism, particularly by the press that wanted Hillary Clinton to win.”

And it continues! With Fox News moving left, he has 100% of the news against him.

Among those polled who voted for Trump, only 2% regret it and 96% say they did the right thing.

While Trump retains almost all his support, fewer of Clinton’s supporters – only 85% – said they would stick with her. The results, should the election be held today, would be 40-43% Clinton-Trump. That suggests Trump would win the popular vote too!