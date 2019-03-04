WAPO SUCKS! Nick Sandmann’s Lawyers Blast WaPo’s Gross Correction

“The Friday night efforts by the Post to whitewash its wrongdoing were untimely, grossly insufficient and did little more than perpetuate the lies it published” ~ Lin Wood and Todd McMurtry

Attorneys Lin Wood and Todd McMurtry released a joint statement Monday in response to The Washington Post’s “correction’ of the vicious attack news they published about the Covington Catholic School boys and Nick Sandmann in January.

The lawyers represent the 16-year-old Nicholas Sandmann who was vilified by the paper.

WAPO’S NEW LOW

This is a little bit of a digression, but one of the things they “corrected” was the fact that Nathan Phillips was not a Vietnam veteran as previously reported and based on Phillips’ lies.

WaPo deleted the tweet about Nathan Phillips serving in the Vietnam War and having his way blocked by Nick Sandmann. But, then, they put it right BACK UP!

As attorney Wood said, it’s the work of an “arrogant and non-contrite bully.”

Washington Post “deletes” false tweet & immediately reposts it. The act of an arrogant, non-contrite bully. Media bully learns no lesson until it pays for damage, unequivocally admits wrongdoing & pledges to never again bully & falsely attack child without proper investigation. https://t.co/ArsYDalAms — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) March 2, 2019

THE STATEMENT FROM LIN WOOD AND TODD MCMURTRY

The lawyers explained in the statement that the WaPo took leadership of the “mainstream and social media mob of bullies” for three days beginning January 19th. But it took them 41 days to deliver an Editor’s Note and in it they whitewashed their culpability.

The publication didn’t “admit its negligent and reckless violations.” They even said they “provided accurate coverage.” Nick’s lawyers said the WaPo response was “untimely, grossly insufficient, and did little more than perpetuate the lies it published — lies that will haunt and adversely impact Nicholas for the rest of his life.”

The WaPo lacks “integrity” and “doubled down on its lies,” and the lawyers too will double down and “aggressively continue their legal efforts.”

WaPo has learned nothing, the lawyers noted.

Two days ago, Lin Wood tweeted: Guiding principle of journalism is accuracy. “Get it right.” When mistakes are made, accuracy demands nothing less than unequivocal retraction. When an innocent child is attacked by false reporting, decency also demands an apology. Where is your retraction & apology Washington Post?

WaPo apparently thinks they don’t have to own up to their irresponsible reporting.