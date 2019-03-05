WaPo’s Milbank Protects Anti-Semite Rep by Blaming Trump for Murders

The Washington Post, which specializes in yellow journalism, is trying to pin the horrific mass murderer in the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh on President Trump once again. They know full well that the killer was not motivated by anything the President did.

In fact, the murderer, Robert Bowers, hates Jews but he also hates President Trump.

WaPo’s Dana Milbank suggested that the President caused the mass murders at The Tree of Life synagogue last year while appearing on MSNBC. It’s really an evil thing for Milbank to do.

Watch:

MSNBC and The WaPo are trying to deflect from Ilhan Omar’s racism and anti-semitism. They prefer to protect an anti-Semite as long as she claims she’s a Democrat.

At the time of the Pittsburgh murders, CNN, ABC, MSNBC, and others falsely pinned the blame on the President despite knowing that the killer hated Trump.

Before Bowers’ posts were scrubbed, he wrote that Trump was a globalist, not a nationalist, and he has allowed a “kike infestation.”

“For the record, I did not vote for him nor have I owned, worn, or even touched a maga hat,” he wrote.

 

