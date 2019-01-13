WaPo’s New ‘Bombshell’ Story Is a Desperate Attempt to Hurt Trump

The Washington Post has another absolutely ridiculous BOMBSHELL story about the President not revealing details of his meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The President had five face-to-face meetings and didn’t give details to reporters.

Why would he? Other presidents would not have, and in the case of this President, he has to keep things from them.

The report:

President Trump has gone to extraordinary lengths to conceal details of his conversations with Russian President Vladi­mir Putin, including on at least one occasion taking possession of the notes of his own interpreter and instructing the linguist not to discuss what had transpired with other administration officials, current and former U.S. officials said.

Trump did so after a meeting with Putin in 2017 in Hamburg that was also attended by then-Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

U.S. officials learned of Trump’s actions when a White House adviser and a senior State Department official sought information from the interpreter beyond a readout shared by Tillerson.

The constraints that Trump imposed are part of a broader pattern by the president of shielding his communications with Putin from public scrutiny and preventing even high-ranking officials in his own administration from fully knowing what he has told one of the United States’ main adversaries.

As a result, U.S. officials said there is no detailed record, even in classified files, of Trump’s face-to-face interactions with the Russian leader at five locations over the past two years. Such a gap would be unusual in any presidency, let alone one that Russia sought to install through what U.S. intelligence agencies have described as an unprecedented campaign of election interference.

Who leaked this nonsensical information? These people are desperate.

The media makes no effort to look fair and balanced and the government bureaucrats — no one elected — continue to leak. These are the same bureaucrats who sat in a room and decided, based on rumors, to investigate a President they disagreed with for treason.

These are the same people who wouldn’t investigate Hillary Clinton and the Clinton Foundation.

How do we deal with these corrupt officials with a corrupt media?