War Hero Says “Fire Don Lemon” or You Are the ‘Enemy of the People’

War hero Ephraim Mattos slammed bigotted CNN host Don Lemon on social media and his post is going viral. The cable host recently stereotyped white men as terror threats. He also said something must be done about white men.

In a Facebook post, Mr. Mattos began his response to Lemon by quoting him.

“So we have to stop demonizing people and realize the biggest terror threat in this country is white men, most of them radicalized to the right, and we have to start doing something about them.” — Don Lemon on CNN (October 31, 2018)

After first describing his remarkable record fighting the Taliban and ISIS, he wrote that he fought “shoulder-to-shoulder with my brother Arabs, Asians, Blacks, Hispanics, Christians, Muslims, Jews, Buddhists, Animists, and Atheists.” He continued, “I have now returned home to the USA where a CNN host has labeled me as a radicalized right-wing terrorist simply because of my gender and the color of my skin.”

What he wrote next is great:

I represent just one of the hundreds of thousands of conservative white men who have fought to preserve freedom in this great Nation and in other nations. My forefathers are the 3% who founded this Republic against the might of the British Army. It was white Conservative men who died by the tens of thousands after charging into our southern states to free our black brothers from the slavery imposed on them by the Liberal left. We were the ones who acknowledged that women have a right to vote. We held the line in WWI and charged the beaches of Normandy in WWII. We have fought for freedom and liberty for generations and we continue to do so today alongside all of our brothers and sisters regardless of their race or religion.

Hitler did the same thing as Lemon, Mattos reminds us.

In the early 1930s, Hitler said the same thing about the Jews that Don Lemon of CNN just said about white men. This is the true face of the Democratic Party. First, they enslaved and killed blacks, and now they use them to spew hatred and lies against the very people who have fought for generations to free them and uplift them.

Remember that when you go to vote.

As most white, Republican, conservative men and women, he identifies only as American as we all should.

IF CNN DOESN’T FIRE HIM, THEY ARE “THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE”

In conclusion, he would like to see the racist Lemon fired. [While they’re at it, they should do something about Chris Cuomo who was enthusiastically agreeing with him].

Although blatantly racist and hateful, do not let Don Lemon’s ignorant words drive you into viewing yourself only by your race and religion. Identity politics does not lead to freedom. It only leads to hatred and division and an “us vs. them” mentality.

If CNN does not fire Don Lemon immediately, it only goes to show that they are truly the “enemy of the people.”

– Ephraim Mattos, Former US Navy SEAL

If you missed Don Lemon’s bigotted spiel, here it is:

