WARNING! Mueller’s No Hero for Debunking BuzzFeed Story

The media used a fake news story by BuzzFeed to spread impeachment hysteria. BuzzFeed came out with a ridiculous story that two law enforcement officials said the President told Michael Cohen to lie to Congress about the Moscow Tower deal.

The two sketchy authors backed up their story with this statement: The anonymous officials also heard it — allegedly — through interviews with multiple witnesses from the Trump Organization and internal company emails, text messages, and a cache of other documents.

The authors presented no evidence and had seen no evidence. Mueller never presented this in the filing of Michael Cohen.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller let this wild story run amok all day. The media mafia cleverly issued caveats, such as saying, ‘if true’, or ‘allegedly’, but then presented the story as fact. They had Trump impeached by late afternoon.

Watch the remarkably corrupt media mafia:

Finally, by 7:30 pm Friday, Mueller came out with his statement debunking the story.

“BuzzFeed’s description of specific statements to the Special Counsel’s Office, and characterization of documents and testimony obtained by this office, regarding Michael Cohen’s Congressional testimony are not accurate,” spokesman Peter Carr said in a statement.

That fully debunked the evidence, not that Cohen said Trump told him to lie.

DON’T GIVE MUELLER CREDIT

Don’t be too quick to give Mueller credit. both Mark Levin and Dan Bongino cast shade on his magnanimous effort in clearing the President.

Mark Levin believes they don’t want a leak investigation. Let’s face it, leaks still come fast and furious. Most of us believe Mueller’s office is the one leaking.

Dan Bongino brought up another point. While the media isn’t covering it, Hannity this week talked about the John Solomon report of the Bruce Ohr testimony which indicated that the top officials at the FBI knew full well that the dossier was instigated and paid for by Hillary Clinton before they used it in part to get a spy warrant.

Among the people who knew was Andrew Weissman, a Hillary acolyte. He serves as the lead investigator of Mueller’s team.

Listen to Levin and Bongino: