WARNING! Vile Anti-Trump Addition to a DC Statue from the Violent Left

The Washington D.C. neighborhood news website PoPville published a disgusting change in a Joan of Arc statue in a local park in the D.C. area. It now has a decapitated President Donald Trump look-alike head held up on the end of a sword.

Streamers appearing to be blood pour down.

The head is at Meridian Hill Park this weekend.

According to PoPville’s “about” section, the website “chronicles the happenings in Washington D.C.’s neighborhoods.”

Spotted in Meridian Hill Park over the Weekend https://t.co/0rRzbeZXxd pic.twitter.com/vtFAGiEycT — PoPville (@PoPville) January 22, 2019

This is reminiscent of the foul leftist Kathy Griffin’s beheading video.

RESPONSES FROM THE VIOLENT LEFT

There were a range of reactions, most from the violent left think it’s great:

Lol! I love Malcolm X park.

DC peeps are so creative

Dislike this. Political violence is not the answer in America. Art or not, nutjobs will see this as a call to action. Don’t like it for Pres. Obama, don’t like it for Trump.

Hell yes!

My neighbors are getting….restless

@ SecretService R U looking into this threat against . @ realDonaldTrump life? . @ RepMarkMeadows did U see this?

Just what we need, more medieval thinkers.because the Dims aren’t going backwards fast enough.