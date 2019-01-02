Warren Blames the Right for Outing Her As a Fake Indian! OKAY!

Ultra-fake Indian Elizabeth Warren finally outed herself with her recent DNA results, but in her quest to become President, she has decided to blame the right-wing.

Warren’s website doesn’t address her deceit and misuse of her possible teeny Native-American heritage. What they say instead is “the right-wing machine” is responsible for scrutiny of her heritage claims.

In other words, she isn’t sorry for lying; she’s upset there was scrutiny.

Then the site tries to make it a case of racism when it’s a slap at her and has nothing to do with Native-Americans, whom decent Republicans love and admire.

“They have called Elizabeth ‘Pocahontas’ and used racist depictions of Native American history, culture, and people to make Elizabeth the butt of a joke,” the website states.

“These actions not only dishonor Native people and their many contributions to this country but perpetuate harmful stereotypes that Native communities continue to fight against.”

“Show us your papers. Release your birth certificate. It’s all part of the right’s disgusting effort to use race-baiting and fear-mongering to distract our country and divide our people while they rig the system for the rich and powerful,” Warren’s site claims.

As if the site wasn’t deceitful enough, it also displays a photoshopped image of Obama behind Warren that reads: “Don’t worry Liz, I think we fooled them.”

The President was only one of MANY who questioned her fake Native-American heritage. She’s a fraud who used invented ancestry to get ahead, and she used it throughout her many campaigns.

News of #ElizabethWarren’s presidential campaign bid causes some to have reservations… pic.twitter.com/JYJWlYcDNc — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 1, 2019

Thus begins the Trail of a Thousand Smears… https://t.co/dzd8tb7dJo — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) December 31, 2018