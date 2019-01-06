Warren Clarifies Once Again That She’s ‘Not a Person of Color’

Sen. Elizabeth Warren was confronted by a voter in Sioux City on Saturday morning over her decision to use a DNA test to prove she’s an Indian.

“I am not a person of color,” the Massachusetts Democrat said. “I am not a citizen of a tribe. Tribal citizenship is very different from ancestry. Tribes — and only tribes — determine tribal citizenship, and I respect that difference.”

Warren said the logic is simple [she must have rehearsed that bit]. In Oklahoma, where she lived as a child, she had been told of her Native American roots. Those nasty Republicans kept using her claim against her.

“My decision was to put it all out there,” Warren said of the final calculation this time around.

The questioner seemed more concerned about its potential to fuel President Donald Trump’s attacks. The person didn’t much care that Warren’s a liar and exploited the lie to get ahead in her career.

Warren blamed “racist” Trump for what he will undoubtedly do — remind Americans of her deceitfulness.

“I can’t stop Donald Trump from what he’s going to do,” Warren said. “I can’t stop him from hurling racial insults. I don’t have any power to do that,” she added as an audience member yelled out, “Yes, you can!”

Even saying she’s ‘not a person of color’ and ‘not a citizen of a tribe’ is deceitful. She is not really admitting she lied about her ancestry. Her DNA was compared with Mexicans, Colombians, and Peruvians who share DNA with Native Americans. She is about as close to being a Native American as a Cro-Magnon man. She’s closer to Mexican.

Hopefully, she is the candidate. Between her socialism, her hate-filled rants, and her lies, she is the perfect opponent for Trump. Could he get this lucky?

Elizabeth Warren: “I’m not a person of color. I’m not a citizen of a tribe. Tribal citizenship is very different from ancestry. Tribes and only tribes determine tribal citizenship and I respect that difference.” https://t.co/l2VbG2dDWC pic.twitter.com/rb7RfSxUnp — The Hill (@thehill) January 5, 2019