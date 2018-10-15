Warren DNA Hints of a Possible Native Ancestor Many Moons Ago

Prof. Carlos D. Bustamante, a Ph.D. at Stanford, tested Elizabeth Warren’s DNA sample and came to the conclusion that Elizabeth Warren, who was noted at Harvard as their “first woman of color”, might have had a Native-American ancestor 120 to 200 years ago.

Media is reporting it as a definite, but it’s actually a big ‘maybe’.

STRONG EVIDENCE SHE MIGHT PERHAPS HAVE A TINY SPECK OF NATIVE-AMERICAN BLOOD

Bustamante has worked in the leftist strongholds of Berkeley, Portland, and Palo Alto.

Bustamante’s full report is now posted on Warren’s website, along with other supporting documents and interviews detailing her background.

According to the report, “the great majority of (Warren’s) identifiable ancestry is European.” However, the report adds, “The analysis also identified 5 genetic segments as Native American in origin at high confidence.”

Bustamante’s analysis places Warren’s Native American ancestor between six and 10 generations ago, with the report estimating eight generations [160 years]. “The identity of the sample donor, Elizabeth Warren, was not known to the analyst during the time the work was performed,” the report says.

Roughly, she might, perhaps, may have a speck of Native-American blood.

CORRECTION, NOT GOOD FOR HER

The Boston Globe originally claimed that this put Warren at somewhere between 1/32 and 1/512 Native American.

However, the Globe admitted in a correction that the upper bound of Warren’s Native American ancestry is actually 1/1024. This would make Warren somewhere between .09 and 3 percent Native American.

If you have to go that deep to get a maybe, you are really reaching. It’s especially egregious since she appears to have used it or let others use it to promote her minority credentials.

There you have it! She has less Native-American ancestry than I do and I wasn’t the first woman of color at my university — Hofstra — nor did I publish a fake Indian cookbook.

PALEFACE WARREN IS A WOMAN OF COLOR YOU KNOW

The University of Pennsylvania, where Warren taught at the law school from 1987 through 1995, listed her as a minority in a “Minority Equity Report’’ posted on its website. The report, published in 2005, well after her departure, included her as the winner of a faculty award in 1994. Her name was highlighted in bold, the designation used for minorities in the report.

Elizabeth Warren described herself in law-school professional directories as a Native American minority from 1986 to 1995.

She said at one point that she listed herself as Native American to get invited to luncheons. Warren added that she took it off when none of that happened.

The Daily Caller said in May 2012 that “Harvard University’s decision to promote Warren as a minority faculty member brought the issue front-and-center.

Warren at first said she had no idea that her Native American heritage was touted by Harvard as proof of its faculty’s diversity in the 1990s.

“I think I read it on the front page of the Herald,” Warren said.

“I don’t even remember,” she added when asked about a 1996 article in the Harvard Crimson touting her minority status.

As the story heated up, she said she was “proud” of her Native American heritage and explained that, while she had no documentation of ancestry, she learned of her roots through family lore.

She admitted she did know after all.

She did finally admit that she listed herself as a minority in law school directories for more than 10 years. The reason she gave? She wanted to meet people with tribal roots.

“I listed myself in the directory in the hopes that it might mean that I would be invited to a luncheon, a group, something that might happen with people who are like I am,” she said.

FAKE POWWOW CHOW COOKBOOK

Warren also plagiarized recipes for a PowWow Cookbook. She wanted to pretend she had a long Native-American heritage.

Warren plagiarized the “family” recipes she contributed to a published cookbook called PowWow Chow. The recipes were stolen.

One of the recipes — not something one would see on the Trail of Tears — was called ‘Cold Crab Omelet’. It actually came from a famous French chef, Pierre Franey, according to a Boston radio host.

The recipe was a favorite of the Duke and Duchess of England – the former English king – and Cole Porter.

Watch the High-Cheekbones Nonsense: