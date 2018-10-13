Warren Is on the Warpath After John Kelly Calls Her “Impolite & Arrogant”

White House chief of staff John Kelly called Sen. Elizabeth Warren an “impolite arrogant woman” in a private email he exchanged last year with his top aide, BuzzFeed reported. BuzzFeed obtained Kelly’s emails via a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit.

Kelly sent the email after he had a conversation with the fake Cherokee about the travel ban.

“Absolutely most insulting conversation I have ever had with anyone,” Kelly, then serving as the secretary of homeland security, wrote to Kevin Carroll, who was then his senior counselor at the Department of Homeland Security, in an email from Feb. 8, 2017. “What an impolite arrogant woman. She immediately began insulting our people accusing them of not following the court order, insulting and abusive behavior towards those covered by the pause, blah blah blah.”

There is little doubt that sounds like her.

She was responding to the travel ban, which she erroneously called a Muslim travel ban. The Massachusetts senator refers to it as illegal but it was found to be legal at the Supreme Court level.

Well, the email really made the pearl-clutching socialist angry and it set her off on a Twitter tirade, claiming he didn’t answer her calls, the Muslim ban was illegal and bigoted, men can’t “shut me up”, and blah, blah, blah.

LIEAWATHA GOES ON THE WARPATH

CAN’T SHUT THIS FAKE CHEROKEE UP

She really has a visceral reaction to men not liking her blather and likely believes all men are sexist. It couldn’t be that she’s just an impolite, arrogant and insulting woman, no way. Would you want to give her your cellphone number?

