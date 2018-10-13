Warren Is on the Warpath After John Kelly Calls Her “Impolite & Arrogant”

White House chief of staff John Kelly called Sen. Elizabeth Warren an “impolite arrogant woman” in a private email he exchanged last year with his top aide, BuzzFeed reported. BuzzFeed obtained Kelly’s emails via a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit.

Kelly sent the email after he had a conversation with the fake Cherokee about the travel ban.

“Absolutely most insulting conversation I have ever had with anyone,” Kelly, then serving as the secretary of homeland security, wrote to Kevin Carroll, who was then his senior counselor at the Department of Homeland Security, in an email from Feb. 8, 2017. “What an impolite arrogant woman. She immediately began insulting our people accusing them of not following the court order, insulting and abusive behavior towards those covered by the pause, blah blah blah.”

There is little doubt that sounds like her.

She was responding to the travel ban, which she erroneously called a Muslim travel ban. The Massachusetts senator refers to it as illegal but it was found to be legal at the Supreme Court level.

Well, the email really made the pearl-clutching socialist angry and it set her off on a Twitter tirade, claiming he didn’t answer her calls, the Muslim ban was illegal and bigoted, men can’t “shut me up”, and blah, blah, blah.

LIEAWATHA GOES ON THE WARPATH

Remember when @realDonaldTrump launched the illegal, bigoted Muslim ban? People were being illegally detained – a direct and flagrant violation of court orders. So my office tried to get answers from @DHSgov about families who couldn’t get home to Logan. https://t.co/E1uwUN7Qmf — Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) October 12, 2018

There was only 1 problem: the new @DHSgov Secretary John Kelly wouldn’t return my calls. When I finally got him on the phone, he bizarrely insisted I made the whole thing up & we’d never tried to reach him in the first place. So I read him all the emails between our staffs. — Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) October 12, 2018

I asked John Kelly for an office number I could use in the future to reach him more quickly. He tried to give me the main line listed on @DHSgov’s website (really). Let’s just say I persisted longer than he did – and eventually I got his cell phone number. — Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) October 12, 2018

Before we got off the phone, I gave John Kelly something back for his troubles: a message on behalf of the American people that it was time to follow the court order and allow people stranded abroad to board planes into Logan Airport. — Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) October 12, 2018

Was I tough on John Kelly in that phone call? You bet I was. Apparently he thought I was an “impolite arrogant woman.” “Blah blah blah” – that’s all he had to say when he was called out for breaking the law and destroying lives. — Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) October 12, 2018

CAN’T SHUT THIS FAKE CHEROKEE UP

Mitch McConnell and Donald Trump can’t shut me up – and neither can John Kelly. (He can’t even get @realDonaldTrump off Twitter, and as far as I can tell, that was his main job description when he took on the role of @WhiteHouse Chief of Staff). — Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) October 12, 2018

There are some men who can only hear “blah blah blah” whenever a woman’s talking. But there’s nothing impolite about people’s right to speak out and hold their government accountable. And sometimes, people are right to be angry. — Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) October 12, 2018

She really has a visceral reaction to men not liking her blather and likely believes all men are sexist. It couldn’t be that she’s just an impolite, arrogant and insulting woman, no way. Would you want to give her your cellphone number?