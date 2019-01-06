Warren PERSISTS in Addressing “Overflow Crowds” in Tiny Little Venues

If you want to know how this election cycle will go, look at the media coverage of the first active candidate who launched her campaign two years in advance. Chief Elizabeth Warren is in Iowa, appearing in very small venues to “overflow crowds.” If they were large venues, they might have to report that she drew under 100 people to her engagements. Her people chose locations that handle about 100, 150 people or less.

Her people couldn’t get a mic to work in one. There is symbolism in that; as a Socialist, she can’t get anything to work.

The word of the day after Elizabeth Warren’s people couldn’t even get the sound system working was ‘PERSISTED’ — she persisted. The media outlets covering Warren in this Council Bluffs event all repeated the same word.

When her mic failed, she screamed at everyone about the usual things that cause her to scream. The Washington Post national reporter touted the episode as “she persisted.” Wow, all that courage in one screaming mimi.

The mic dropped Elizabeth Warren in Council Bluffs. She persisted. pic.twitter.com/UmkaE5s0BA — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) January 5, 2019

Chelsea Janes is sufficiently fawning over the Democrats and will cover The Washington Post’s [WaPo] 2020 campaign. She is “so honored to have that opportunity.” Everything Janes retweets is a pro-Dem and anti-Trump message of some sort.

Warren noted during her speech that she wants income inequality dealt with by levying high taxes. Recently, she said a 90 percent tax rate isn’t too high. We have that on tape.

Fakeahontas must have missed the jobs report.

We have historically low unemployment for Hispanics and Blacks, and she missed that too.

The wealthy Massachusetts Socialist is clueless about the common man.

Also troubling to her is the Hobby Lobby case, which was also the Mennonite Conestoga Woods case. The ruling allows businesses to not provide abortifacients as part of their health coverage. Since abortion pills are cheap, people can pay for them. Socialists like Warren want the government to force religious people to provide them.

This WaPo reporter Mike Scherer took a tight shot and gushed over the alleged crowds. More on that later.

Did Democratic enthusiasm droop after 2018? Not by the looks of Iowa via @annielinskey @daveweigel and @chelsea_janes https://t.co/4OlXOQO4AV — michaelscherer (@michaelscherer) January 6, 2019

The NPR reporter Asma Khalid is wowed by her as well — all those statistics! Tax dollars help support NPR, a biased news outlet.

The weakening middle class has a lot to do with policies she promotes. Asma reported that Warren is worried that Hobby Lobby is being weaponized [that is totally made up].

About 9 minutes into her speech, the mic went out… but she’s still going – shouting into the crowd. Rattling off statistics about the weakening middle class. https://t.co/biYPmCoqTx — Asma Khalid (@asmamk) January 4, 2019

NBC reported casually, “one might say she is persisting”.

In case you were wondering already how 2020 was going to go, here’s NBC News. pic.twitter.com/NZR1GCWXlQ — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 5, 2019

Buzzfeed’s Ruby Cramer took a tight shot and called it an overflow crowd. You have to love the lighting effects.

And Elizabeth Warren 2020 begins with an outdoor overflow crowd in Council Bluffs, Iowa. “I want you to know more than anything else how deeply grateful I am that you showed up. We are in this fight together. pic.twitter.com/Kyt8p2wtaJ — Ruby Cramer (@rubycramer) January 4, 2019

And looky here! She found a woman with a ‘nevertheless she persisted’ tattoo. Let’s hope it washes off since Warren won’t be around long. The woman is likely a plant.

In keeping with her new ‘down-to-earth’ self, she hugged people instead of shaking hands. Warren should have brought along some beer or bongs for the crowd of reportedly under 100 people.

Snippets from @ewarren working the overflow crowd before her very first 2020 event in IA: Warren greeted by a little girl, whom she hoists in the air and into her arms for a pic; a woman with a “nevertheless she persisted” tattoo. Also: fewer handshakes than lots of big hugs. — Ruby Cramer (@rubycramer) January 4, 2019

A number of people commented that there were well under 100 people.

Her event is at a place called The Gathering Room at McCoy’s. It hold “up to 150” people. https://t.co/ro2zWfMqjT The event is to raise money. Those 12 people out side were media and those who didn’t want to pay — Al B. Damned (@Al_B_Damned) January 5, 2019

Probably there were more journalists than real people, judging by the photos of the crowds. — Anna Banana (@fleurdelys10034) January 5, 2019

About the overflow crowd, this fellow claims there were 86 people at this one event.

Here is the video slowed down 1/1024 speed. As you can see there’s about 86 people. pic.twitter.com/tbjpaS8NQx — Mike (@Fuctupmind) January 5, 2019

An Omaha World-Herald reporter said there was an overflow crowd. And there does seem to be for her appearance in a tiny room.

‘A mama today can work as hard as my mama did and not be able to support her babies,’ Elizabeth Warren tells crowd at Council Bluffs. She blames rules made in distant places. pic.twitter.com/2b2FDyb7Gf — Nancy Gaarder (@gaarder) January 5, 2019

At this event, the Fox News reporter had the cameraman pan the room. The tiny room was full.

From Council Bluffs, Sioux City, now Storm Lake. Sen. Elizabeth Warren is making her rounds in Iowa. @FoxNewsMMR pic.twitter.com/FC1uoc8WoQ — Mitti Hicks (@MittiMegan) January 5, 2019

CBS points out there was an overflow crowd at this event [in a small bar and grill].

Good evening, from Iowa! Overflow event here for Elizabeth Warren at a bar and grill here in Council Bluffs: pic.twitter.com/DR6WPsuimW — Caitlin Huey-Burns (@CHueyBurns) January 5, 2019

The Council Bluffs daily paper talked about the crowd at this event. Again, it was a small venue and she was talking to reporters mostly.

Warren spoke for around 40 minutes before taking questions from the crowd #SWIowa https://t.co/iPeEsSkx9n — Daily Nonpareil (@nonpareilonline) January 5, 2019