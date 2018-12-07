Washerwoman Judge Nap Retracts Claim Don Jr Expects to Be Indicted

Fox News legal analyst Andrew Napolitano spread gossip on Wednesday, claiming Donald Trump Jr.’s friends say Don expects to be indicted in the Mueller Russia probe. Napolitano made his comments to ABC News chief legal analyst Dan Abrams on his SiriusXM show. The former judge had no evidence whatsoever for his comments but made them anyway.

It went viral and the media is still reporting it today. Yahoo has it up as a major story, only it’s not true.

Judge Nap cagily walked it back saying he heard from him — apparently Don Jr. — and he said it’s not true so he takes him at his word. How nice of the judge.

Brian Kilmeade asked him about it.

“You know I did say that, and I basically was repeating what had already been out there,” Napolitano said on “Fox & Friends.” “I since have heard from [him], and he says he never said it. And it was an inaccurate statement.”

“I take him at his word,” he added.

Saying he was repeating what “had already been out there” is a bit disingenuous. The judge said on Wednesday that Don’s friends said it and Nap gave the impression he spoke with the friends.

The judge has been wrong about almost everything, perhaps everything, he’s reported in recent years and it’s impossible to take him seriously. Unfortunately, some people still think he has good information or inside information.

He has diddly squat.

Listen to how he phrased it today:

ORIGINAL STORY

Judge Nap has fallen far. He used to have good insights but it’s over for him.