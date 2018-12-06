Washerwoman Judge Napolitano Says Don Jr Expects to Be Indicted

Anti-Trump Judge Napolitano told ABC News chief legal analyst Dan Abrams on his SiriusXM show on Wednesday that Donald Trump Jr.’s friends say he expects to be indicted.

Napolitano is repeating gossip from alleged friends of Donald Jr. It’s gossip. We don’t even know if they’re friends.

Nap claimed it was a “huge deal” that Flynn cooperated with Mueller’s office. Without evidence, he suggested there might be a connection between the Trump investigations and the Deutsche Bank raid.

He said he didn’t know but said it anyway. Can we suggest this is rather irresponsible?

“The President himself should be extremely uncomfortable about this.,” the former judge said.

Abrams asked if he expects anyone in the President’s inner circle is going to get indicted.

“Yes,” Napolitano said. “I don’t know who, but I do know that Donald Jr. has told friends he expects to be indicted.”

“Do you expect he’d be indicted?” Abrams asked.

“Yes,” Napolitano answered.

Maybe Don Jr. is having an affair with the Queen of England or maybe he robbed the Bank of England. Why not, we don’t know about that either but we heard it from some good friends of the Queen’s.

The Twitter sewer lighted up with this speculation and gossip. It could turn out to be true but it’s a guess.