Wasting $18 Million on Developing Somalia in Minnesota

Minnesota state senators proposed a bill to spend $18,000,000 on Somali community development because they think money invested in Somali communities can prevent radical Islamic terrorism.

There is no evidence terrorists are uneducated or needier than other populations, but there is evidence this won’t work.

Jihad Watch reported:

The Economist reported in 2010: “Social scientists have collected a large amount of data on the socioeconomic background of terrorists. According to a 2008 survey of such studies by Alan Krueger of Princeton University, they have found little evidence that the typical terrorist is unusually poor or badly schooled.”

In the same vein, CNS News noted in September 2013: “According to a Rand Corporation report on counterterrorism, prepared for the Office of the Secretary of Defense in 2009, ‘Terrorists are not particularly impoverished, uneducated, or afflicted by mental disease…

…The Times Online reported the following as far back as April 2005: “Three-quarters of the Al-Qaeda members were from upper-middle-class homes and many were married with children; 60% were college educated, often in Europe or the United States.”

There is more evidence of that, plenty of it, but the senators don’t believe it or don’t care. It’s a vote-getter.

Wasting Money on Somalia in Minnesota

Bill SF 1722 states in part:

The commissioner shall establish a Somali community development pilot grant program to award grants to one or more intermediary organizations to identify and support community initiatives designed to enhance long-term economic self-sufficiency by improving health, education, housing, and economic outcomes for Minnesota Somali communities….

They are going to waste money on programs that won’t keep any committed Islamist from becoming a terrorist. It’s an ideology money won’t cure.

Minnesota is dubbed the “terror-recruiting capital”.