Wasting No Time, Fox Host Launches First Attack on Bill O’Reilly

Now that Fox News has dumped O’Reilly – the host who made Fox cable what it is – they have to demean him to make his firing palatable and they are. Fox has also set up the new lineup which is unappealing to many of us. The dopey blabbering show – The Five – which includes Bob Beckel – will take the 9pm slot.

Most offensive is Fox News insulting O’Reilly in a way that leaves him unable to defend himself. He has two young children who will be affected.

Is it a warning shot to keep O’Reilly silent?

Howie Kurtz said, “Women here said they were uncomfortable with him staying.” He continued:

“Bill O’Reilly, the biggest star in the history of Fox News, is leaving in the wake of mounting allegations of sexual harassment and inappropriate conduct. The news came this afternoon in a terse statement from 21st century Fox, saying that after a thorough and careful review of the allegations, they have agreed that he will not be returning.”

“O’Reilly, the top ranking hosting cable news is known for his combative, sometimes confrontational style…”

“…The climate shifted dramatically after a ‘New York Times’ report that O’Reilly or Fox had paid $13 million over the years to settle five cases around sexual harassment.”

O’Reilly’s lawyer has accused far left groups of engaging in a smear campaign. O’Reilly has gone after the New York Times and was a supporter of Donald Trump which could easily have made him a target. Then there are all the obvious reasons the left would want him out of the way.

“O’Reilly said, ‘It is tremendously disheartening that we part ways due to unfounded claims, but that is the unfortunate reality many of us live with today’.”

“O’Reilly’s ouster comes nine months after the forced resignation of Roger Ailes. Rupert Murdoch and his sons, James and lachlan, have emphasized that any form of sexual harassment is unacceptable.”

This the new lineup includes Martha MacCallum’s left-wing show as a permanent fixture.

“The move means some programming changes on Monday. Tucker Carlson will move into the O’Reilly spot at 8:00 P.M. Eastern, and “The Five” will go to 9:00 P.M. Martha MacCallum’s show becomes permanent. And Eric Bolling launches a new program at 5:00.”